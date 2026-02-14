Bihar News: Patna Girl Found Dead Outside Coaching Centre; Opposition Targets NDA Govt

Patna Girl Found Dead Outside Coaching Centre; Opposition Targets NDA Govt | Representational Image

Patna: Even as the case of suspected sexual assault and death of a NEET aspirant remains unresolved, the body of a girl was found outsider her coaching institute in Phulwarisharif locality of Patna, giving the opposition a fresh handle to target new NDA government.

Spearheading the opposition`s attack on Nitish government, leader of opposition in Bihar legislative council Rabri Devi demanded resignation of deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary following the latest incident of crime against girls and women in the state.

"Samrat Chaudhary must resign," demanded Rabri Devi along with other opposition members outside the premises of the state legislature and raised slogans against the government.

While referring to the incident that happened in Phulwarisharif locality, Rabri Devi said that Chaudhary had claimed he would nab and punish the criminals within 24 hours, otherwise he would resign.

“But where is his resignation? Every day, girls are being murdered and raped. In Phulwarisharif, boys threw a girl from a roof. The government should arrest them. Such incidents are happening every day in all districts,” she remarked while talking to reporters. Rabri Devi asked the government to reply in the House regarding alleged atrocities against women. Opposition members also alleged that influential people were involved in many incidents and that was the reason the government was maintaining silence.

Countering allegations, Choudhary said that the government was firmly taking action against all criminal incidents. “Rule of law prevails in Bihar,” he added.

Pinky Kumari, a 12th-grade student, reached her coaching centre on Thursday morning and fell from the fourth floor within minutes, dying on the spot.

On Friday, student's parents and villagers held demonstrations and blocked a major road. Former MLA Gopal Ravidas also joined the family's protest. Student's family called it a murder as her father and brother claimed that Pinky's body bore injuries, alleging that she had been struck in the back with a sharp object.

Police have detained two boys seen in the coaching centre's CCTV footage, along with another, and have begun questioning them. However, the family alleges that an attempt was made to molest their daughter.