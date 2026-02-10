CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Late BJP MLA Prof Shyam Bihari Lal In UP Assembly

ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to the departed members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature on Tuesday, the second day of the budget session. Expressing condolences in the House, the Chief Minister said, "Prof. Shyam Bihari Lal, a sitting member of the Assembly, passed away on January 2, 2026, at the age of 60. He was elected to the Assembly for the second time and represented Faridpur (Bareilly) as a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA. Prof. Shyam Bihari Lal was a cordial and grassroots-connected public representative with deep ties to the academic world. He served as President of the Itihas Sankalan Samiti, Bareilly and was also a member of the Executive Council of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi."

CM said, "Prof. Shyam Bihari Lal accelerated basic development works in his constituency and worked continuously for the welfare of the backward, deprived and poor sections. When scholars from the academic world become public representatives, they strengthen democratic traditions. His demise is an irreparable loss to the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party."

The Chief Minister also expressed grief over the demise of senior Assembly member Vijay Singh Gaur. Informing the House, he said, "Samajwadi Party MLA Vijay Singh passed away on January 8, 2026, at the age of 71. He was elected to the Assembly for the eighth time and began his political journey in 1980. He won elections in 1980, 1985, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1996 and 2002 and was elected from the Duddhi Assembly constituency in the 2024 by-election. He was widely known as a strong voice of the tribal community."

CM further said, "Vijay Singh Gaur consistently prioritised the rights over water, forests and land, along with basic issues such as education, health, roads and employment. His passing is a loss not only to the tribal community but to the entire state, which has lost a dedicated social worker and experienced politician."

The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to both departed members and prayed to God to grant strength to the bereaved families.