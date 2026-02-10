 CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Late BJP MLA Prof Shyam Bihari Lal In UP Assembly
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshCM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Late BJP MLA Prof Shyam Bihari Lal In UP Assembly

CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Late BJP MLA Prof Shyam Bihari Lal In UP Assembly

CM said, "Prof. Shyam Bihari Lal accelerated basic development works in his constituency and worked continuously for the welfare of the backward, deprived and poor sections. When scholars from the academic world become public representatives, they strengthen democratic traditions. His demise is an irreparable loss to the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party."

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to the departed members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature on Tuesday, the second day of the budget session. Expressing condolences in the House, the Chief Minister said, "Prof. Shyam Bihari Lal, a sitting member of the Assembly, passed away on January 2, 2026, at the age of 60. He was elected to the Assembly for the second time and represented Faridpur (Bareilly) as a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA. Prof. Shyam Bihari Lal was a cordial and grassroots-connected public representative with deep ties to the academic world. He served as President of the Itihas Sankalan Samiti, Bareilly and was also a member of the Executive Council of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi."

CM said, "Prof. Shyam Bihari Lal accelerated basic development works in his constituency and worked continuously for the welfare of the backward, deprived and poor sections. When scholars from the academic world become public representatives, they strengthen democratic traditions. His demise is an irreparable loss to the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party."

The Chief Minister also expressed grief over the demise of senior Assembly member Vijay Singh Gaur. Informing the House, he said, "Samajwadi Party MLA Vijay Singh passed away on January 8, 2026, at the age of 71. He was elected to the Assembly for the eighth time and began his political journey in 1980. He won elections in 1980, 1985, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1996 and 2002 and was elected from the Duddhi Assembly constituency in the 2024 by-election. He was widely known as a strong voice of the tribal community."

CM further said, "Vijay Singh Gaur consistently prioritised the rights over water, forests and land, along with basic issues such as education, health, roads and employment. His passing is a loss not only to the tribal community but to the entire state, which has lost a dedicated social worker and experienced politician."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai 2011 Triple Blasts Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Accused After Decade-Long Jail Term
Mumbai 2011 Triple Blasts Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Accused After Decade-Long Jail Term
Pakistan Opener Sahibzada Farhan Tops List Of Most Sixes In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 So Far; Check List
Pakistan Opener Sahibzada Farhan Tops List Of Most Sixes In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 So Far; Check List
Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: 66-Year-Old Woman’s Hidden Heart Condition Treated Without Angioplasty At Gleneagles Hospital
Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: 66-Year-Old Woman’s Hidden Heart Condition Treated Without Angioplasty At Gleneagles Hospital
Nerul Child Kidnapping Panic Debunked: Mentally Unstable Wanderer Detained, Handed To Family For Care
Nerul Child Kidnapping Panic Debunked: Mentally Unstable Wanderer Detained, Handed To Family For Care

The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to both departed members and prayed to God to grant strength to the bereaved families.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Key Startup Hub Under Centre’s SAMRIDH Scheme
Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Key Startup Hub Under Centre’s SAMRIDH Scheme
CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Late BJP MLA Prof Shyam Bihari Lal In UP Assembly
CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Late BJP MLA Prof Shyam Bihari Lal In UP Assembly
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls For Time-Bound Plan To Boost Eco-Tourism
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls For Time-Bound Plan To Boost Eco-Tourism
Wildlife Protection Top Priority In Development Projects: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Wildlife Protection Top Priority In Development Projects: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh, Questions Global Silence
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh, Questions Global Silence