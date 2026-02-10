UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pushes For 250-Bed Trauma Centre Near Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized the need to establish a 250-bed Level-1 Trauma Center under the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai (Etawah). The trauma center will be set up near the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, enabling victims of road accidents and other emergency situations to receive prompt and high-quality medical care.

On Tuesday, while chairing the second meeting of the University’s Board of Governors in his capacity as Chancellor, the Chief Minister said, "The expressway is located about 10 kilometers away from the university campus, due to which valuable time is lost in treating accident victims. The proposed trauma center will be operated by the University".

Keeping in mind the healthcare needs of rural areas, the Chief Minister directed the establishment of a ‘Centre for Rural Health’ at the University. He said, a detailed action plan should be prepared for this center, including services such as tele-OPD, virtual OPD, digital data integration and mobile outreach. Several important decisions related to the expansion of health services, strengthening of super-specialty facilities and providing a new direction to medical education and research were taken during the meeting.

CM instructed, the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences to be developed as an effective center for high-quality healthcare, education and research for western and central Uttar Pradesh. He emphasized ensuring quality, sensitivity and timeliness in treatment, teaching and research.

Stressing the importance of innovation in the health and medical sector, the Chief Minister added that best practices of leading medical and academic institutions in the country should be studied and incorporated into the University’s systems. He noted that society has high expectations from the University and to meet these expectations, the hub-and-spoke model should be effectively implemented to bring comprehensive improvement in the reach and quality of services.

It was also decided in the meeting that an Integrative Medicine Unit would be established at the University. Through this unit, patient-centric treatment will be provided by integrating allopathic and AYUSH systems of medicine. Under this initiative, with the cooperation of the AYUSH Department, an integrative OPD, specialty clinics and yoga and wellness units will be set up.

To strengthen health awareness and public outreach, the Chief Minister directed that the University establish effective communication with society. In this context, a decision was taken to set up a Community Broadcast Service at the University, through which health awareness, disease prevention, authentic information related to government health schemes and educational content will be broadcast.