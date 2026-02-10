 Uttar Pradesh News: BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak Seeks Assurance On EPF Deposits Of Outsourced Staff
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh News: BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak Seeks Assurance On EPF Deposits Of Outsourced Staff

Uttar Pradesh News: BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak Seeks Assurance On EPF Deposits Of Outsourced Staff

BJP legislator Vijay Bahadur Pathak on Tuesday raised alleged irregularities in EPF deposits of outsourced workers in the UP Legislative Council. He said EPF is deducted from salaries but not credited to accounts in several cities, urging the government to ensure timely deposits and fix accountability.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak Seeks Assurance On EPF Deposits Of Outsourced Staff |

Lucknow: BJP legislator Vijay Bahadur Pathak on Tuesday raised the issue of alleged irregularities in the deposit of Employees Provident Fund contributions of outsourced workers in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

Raising the matter under Rule 115, he demanded that the government ensure that the EPF amount deducted from the salaries of outsourced employees is deposited into their accounts without delay.

Pathak said the state government has shown sensitivity towards outsourced workers and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up an Outsourcing Services Corporation, a move that has been widely welcomed. He said exploitation of outsourced workers had become common during previous governments.

However, Pathak pointed out that reports from several parts of the state suggest that although EPF is being regularly deducted from the salaries of outsourced employees, the amount is not being credited to their provident fund accounts. He said this has led to resentment among workers and complaints are being made to department heads. In many cases, officials shift the responsibility to contractors and service provider companies, leaving the problem unresolved.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Civic Apathy: Youth Dies Falling Into Open Drain In Rohini Days After Biker In Janakpuri Construction Pit - VIDEO
Delhi Civic Apathy: Youth Dies Falling Into Open Drain In Rohini Days After Biker In Janakpuri Construction Pit - VIDEO
USA Pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk Picks Identical 4/25 Vs India & Pakistan To Become Leading Wicket-Taker In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 So Far; Check List
USA Pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk Picks Identical 4/25 Vs India & Pakistan To Become Leading Wicket-Taker In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 So Far; Check List
Mumbai Crime: Navghar Police Book 2 Builders For Alleged ₹2.55 Crore Flat Sale Fraud In Mulund Redevelopment Project
Mumbai Crime: Navghar Police Book 2 Builders For Alleged ₹2.55 Crore Flat Sale Fraud In Mulund Redevelopment Project
Maharashtra To Roll Out New Recruitment System, Fill Over 70,000 Posts In Phases, Boosts Transparency
Maharashtra To Roll Out New Recruitment System, Fill Over 70,000 Posts In Phases, Boosts Transparency
Read Also
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh, Questions Global Silence
article-image

Also Watch:

The BJP legislator said such complaints have emerged from several municipal corporations, including Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Agra, Kanpur and Varanasi. He also referred to written complaints by outsourced staff of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, alleging collusion between agencies, contractors and civic officials in misappropriating EPF funds.

Calling the matter one of urgent public importance, Pathak urged the government to put in place a foolproof mechanism to ensure that EPF deductions made from the wages of outsourced employees are deposited in their accounts on time and that accountability is fixed for any violations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Civic Apathy: Youth Dies Falling Into Open Drain In Rohini Days After Biker In Janakpuri...
Delhi Civic Apathy: Youth Dies Falling Into Open Drain In Rohini Days After Biker In Janakpuri...
Uttar Pradesh News: BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak Seeks Assurance On EPF Deposits Of Outsourced Staff
Uttar Pradesh News: BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak Seeks Assurance On EPF Deposits Of Outsourced Staff
Karnataka Congress Power Struggle Intensifies As Shivakumar Heads To Delhi
Karnataka Congress Power Struggle Intensifies As Shivakumar Heads To Delhi
Manipur Suspends Internet For 5 Days After Fresh Clashes In Ukhrul
Manipur Suspends Internet For 5 Days After Fresh Clashes In Ukhrul
Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Modi, Amit Shah To Son Arjun’s Wedding
Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Modi, Amit Shah To Son Arjun’s Wedding