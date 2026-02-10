UP CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh, Questions Global Silence

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Sitapur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday attended the Murti Sthapana Diwas and Bhandara at Tapodham Satguru Giridhari Nath Ji Maharaj Tapodham Ashram. On this occasion, the Chief Minister once again cautioned society and said that if Sanatan becomes weak, the nation will become weak, and if the nation becomes weak, Sanatan will face an existential crisis. Therefore, people must stay alert against those who try to divide society.

He said, "In Bangladesh, Hindus are being killed and burnt, yet everyone remains silent. Those who are being killed are Dalit Hindus. Except for some religious leaders and Hindu organizations, no human rights group or global organization is standing up to defend them".

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is preparing itself for a long and transformative journey. India will become a global power, and no one can stop it. It is the duty of every Indian to participate in this journey and work together. If this is done, the results will be better for both the present and future generations".

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Many civilizations and cultures across the world have vanished over time, but Sanatan culture continues to stand tall with dignity and pride, having weathered countless storms. It continues to give the message of friendship and compassion through “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” to the world".

CM added, many attempts have been made to break this unity. Sanatan followers have always offered shelter to everyone in times of crisis, giving them the opportunity to prosper. However, some people did not fulfil their duty as refugees. Instead, after coming here, they tried to strangle the very hand that helped them and left no stone unturned in looting the nation.

The Chief Minister said, "Followers of Sanatan Dharma possessed strength, wealth, and wisdom but never misused them. They always used these for the welfare of humanity. The feeling of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” is a vow in the lives of Sanatan followers. We have always spoken about the welfare of all living beings. In our tradition, the first bite of food is offered to the cow, and the last to the dog. We have included even the cow and the dog as part of our family. We feed flour and sugar to ants, and we even offer milk and sweets to poisonous snakes".

The Chief Minister also added that the rule of Chanakya and Chandragupta Maurya was the golden era of India. When there is an advisor like Chanakya, a nation can never fail. Referring to his wisdom and foresight, the Chief Minister said that during that period, 45 to 46 percent of the world’s economy belonged to India. India was the greatest economic power in the world. But as we became divided, invasions and looting increased.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned India’s progress over the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "When prosperity goes hand in hand with civilization and culture, the results become evident. India is once again on the path to becoming the third-largest economy in the world. Apart from the United States and China, every other country will be behind India. The reason for India’s rapid progress is that it has recognized its values and ideals and taken upon itself the mission to restore its cultural heritage".

The Chief Minister added by saying in 1947, Yogiraj Giridhari Nath Ji Maharaj had to leave the sacred Hinglaj Devi Dham in Pakistan and travel through Kurukshetra to reach Sitapur. Here, he built a cave and meditated for years. After him, Guru Yogiraj Charannath Ji Maharaj established the Yog Ashram, built a cave, and meditated for months. Surviving for months without food is only possible through deep yogic practice.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Sitapur as an ancient centre of India’s Sanatan Dharma and said that Sitapur continues to reach new heights of development even today.

The Chief Minister also said, "The tradition of Kumbh in India is thousands of years old, but for the first time in 2019, the Prayagraj Kumbh received global recognition when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through UNESCO, ensured that it was included as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It was a moment of pride for India’s cultural legacy. On January 22, 2024, when the grand idol of Lord Ram Lalla was consecrated in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Modi, tears of devotion and pride filled every eye. Every Indian has an emotional bond with Lord Ram. This emotional bond transcends politics and sectarian boundaries, uniting the entire nation".

During the event, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly member Balak Nath, Yogi Tejnath, Peeth Mahant Harinath, Mahant Krishnanath, Mahant Sundernath, Uttar Pradesh Ministers Rakesh Rathore ‘Guru’ and Suresh Rahi, MLAs Gyan Tiwari, Manish Rawat, Ramkrishna Bhargava, Shashank Trivedi, Nirmal Verma, and District Panchayat President Shraddha Sagar were present.