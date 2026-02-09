Yogi Govt’s Economic Survey Highlights Agriculture-Led Growth In Uttar Pradesh | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi government presented the economic survey in the Legislative Assembly Budget Session. The Yogi government has kept agriculture and farmers as a priority in the development of the state. By emphasizing lower costs and higher production, the Yogi government has made food-producing farmers prosperous. The Yogi government mentioned the successful story of Uttar Pradesh in agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries in the economic survey.

According to the Economic Survey, the contribution of agriculture and allied sectors to the economy increased from 24 percent in 2017-18 to 24.9 percent in 2024-25. In 2024-25, Uttar Pradesh is the leading state in food grain production with 737.4 lakh metric tonnes.

During the period 2017-18 to 2024-25, total food grain production increased by 28.5 percent and productivity increased by 11.8 percent, with the state’s contribution to national food grain production increasing from 18.1 percent to 20.6 percent.

The gross value added per hectare of crops increased from 0.98 lakh per hectare in 2017-18 to 1.73 lakh per hectare in 2024-25. In 2023-24 and 2024-25, there was significant change in area, production and productivity of Kharif and Rabi crops. Paddy’s share in the state’s agricultural gross value added is 13.1 percent.

Paddy area increased by 19.4 percent and production by 23.6 percent, while productivity increased by 3.6 percent to 29.4 quintals per hectare in 2024-25. For Rabi crops, there was also an increase in area, production and productivity in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Wheat’s share in agricultural gross value added is 18.7 percent. Its area increased by 2.6 percent and production by 6.3 percent, while productivity increased by 3.5 percent to 41.2 quintals per hectare. State government policies (pulses-oilseeds mission, horticulture development programme, MSP and micro-irrigation schemes) have promoted crop diversification.

Between 2017-18 and 2024-25, pulses area increased from 22.64 to 25.66 lakh hectares and oilseeds area increased from 10.87 to 28.8 lakh hectares (about 165 percent increase).

From 2017-18 to November 2025, a total of 806.70 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers were distributed. From 2017-18 to November 2025, a total of 1,52,960.11 metric tonnes/kilolitres of agricultural protection chemicals were distributed. From 2017-18 to November 2025, a total of Rs 1,34,2978.3 crore crop loans were distributed. Under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, from 2018-19 to November 2025, a total of 21 instalments were transferred to 3.12 crore farmers amounting to Rs 94,668.58 crore through DBT. Under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, from 2017-18 to 2024-25, compensation of Rs 5110.23 crore was given to 61.98 lakh insured farmers.

In 2025-26 till November, compensation of Rs 138.89 crore has been paid to 2.03 lakh farmers. From 2017-18 to November 2025, a total of 32,732 farm ponds were constructed. Under M-PACS membership campaign-2025, 24 lakh members were made, Rs 43 crore collected, more than 2 lakh accounts opened in district cooperative banks and Rs 550 crore deposited. Under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahaabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), from 2017-18 to November 2025, a total of 86,128 solar pumps were installed on farmers’ fields.

The Uttar Pradesh government is establishing one advanced seed park in each of five Agro-climatic zones. The first park will be built in Attari area of Lucknow on 130.63 acres of land with an investment of Rs 266.70 crore, with facilities for seed processing, speed breeding and hybrid seed development. This will also create new employment opportunities for rural youth.

With the establishment of seed parks, dependence on seed imports will decrease and productivity will increase through high-quality seeds, leading to better production and income growth. This step will move Uttar Pradesh towards agricultural self-reliance and in the near future the state will gain the capacity to become India’s seed production hub.

In 2024-25, the total horticulture area in the state is 2566.4 hectares and production is 60339.8 metric tonnes. Uttar Pradesh is a leading state in mango, potato, pea, vegetable and honey production. Programmes are being implemented under Integrated Horticulture Development Mission, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, Per Drop More Crop scheme and fruit belt development.

High-tech nurseries, tissue culture plantations, mushroom production, poly house and shednet house, beekeeping, cold storage establishment and capacity expansion subsidies are being provided. Under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana–Per Drop More Crop micro-irrigation, micro-irrigation increased from 18,257 hectares in 2023-24 to 37,627 hectares in 2024-25 and drip irrigation from 42,450 hectares to 64,711 hectares.

Under the potato seed production and distribution programme, breeder potato seed was procured from Central Potato Research Institute, Shimla, and in 2024-25, 7,014 quintals breeder seed was received, 41,875.5 quintals potato seed produced and 40,976.63 quintals distributed to farmers.

Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as India’s food processing hub. Modern processing plants are being set up in Agra and Farrukhabad. Around 65,000 food processing units are operational, providing employment to about 2.55 lakh youth.

The government aims to establish at least 1,000 processing units in every district. More than 15 agro and food processing parks have been developed, including Bareilly, Barabanki, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

According to the Labour Force Survey Report 2023-24, 53.2 percent of the total working population is engaged in agriculture and allied sectors. 78.8 percent of working women and 44.0 percent of men are engaged in agriculture and allied sectors, showing that four out of five working women are engaged in agriculture.

Women are contributing significantly to household income through agriculture and animal husbandry. The ULIPN system has been started for proper land management, improving real estate transactions, property taxation, disaster planning and response.

In 2024-25, Rs 3753.98 crore was spent on irrigation projects. Irrigated area increased from 2.16 crore hectares in 2017-18 to 2,76,08,929 hectares in 2024-25, showing an increase of about 60 lakh hectares. Crop intensity increased to 193.7 percent in 2024-25.

According to Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics 2025, Uttar Pradesh contributes 15.66 percent to India’s milk production and ranks first in production. Milk production increased from 290.52 lakh metric tonnes in 2017-18 to 388.15 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25.

Egg production increased from 244 crore in 2017-18 to 611 crore in 2024-25. Fish production increased from 6.3 lakh metric tonnes in 2017-18 to 13.31 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25, and increased by 15.7 percent in 2025-26.