UP Tables Economic Review 2025-26, Highlights Law & Order Gains |

Lucknow: Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Monday tabled the Economic Review Report of the Uttar Pradesh Government for the year 2025-26 in the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly, which included a detailed description of the government’s achievements in the field of law and order and public security.

He stated, "The Uttar Pradesh Government has given top priority to strengthening law and order in the state by taking strict action against organized crime and mafia networks. This has had a positive impact, resulting in a remarkable decline in the crime rate, thereby increasing the confidence of both the general public and investors".

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna informed, "According to the Economic Review, police reforms have been given a new direction by promoting technology-based modern policing. The use of CCTV, the Digital Case Management System, and strict action against criminals have enhanced police efficiency and accountability".

He added, this has created an environment where people can lodge complaints without fear and has strengthened crime control. With regard to women’s safety, the state government has effectively implemented a Zero Tolerance Policy. Under the Safe City Project, the deployment of women police beats, CCTV networks, and Anti-Romeo Squads has ensured the safety of women at public places and workplaces. Additionally, through the Uttar Pradesh Factory Act (Amended) 2025, women have been provided equal opportunities in industrial work, especially in night shifts.

Under Mission Shakti, the integration of safety, health, and employment services has given new momentum to women’s self-reliance and social participation. At the same time, to strengthen judicial cooperation, Fast Track Courts and e-Courts have been established, accelerating the judicial process.

The Economic Review also mentions that through the Jan Vishwas Adhiniyam, the criminalization of minor procedural offenses has been eliminated, thereby reinforcing a transparency-based governance model.

Overall, the government’s initiatives in law and order, women’s safety, and judicial reforms have played a significant role in making Uttar Pradesh a safe and investment-friendly state.