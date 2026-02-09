Govt Believes In Dialogue To Resolve Problems: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state government believes in dialogue to resolve issues and appealed to members of the Legislature to raise matters through discussion instead of disrupting proceedings.

He was speaking to media persons ahead of the start of the Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature.

The Chief Minister said this will be the 10th budget of the present government. He said the session will run till February 20.

Yogi Adityanath said the general budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented in the House on February 11, followed by a detailed discussion.

He said the Uttar Pradesh economic survey was tabled in the House immediately after the Governor’s address. “For the first time, a state government presented an economic survey of its achievements. This report has placed before the members data related to the state’s economic progress,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the economic survey will present details on the state’s journey of growth, including changes in per capita income, the status of employment generation and the financial position of the state.

He said Uttar Pradesh has been established as a revenue surplus state for the last five consecutive years despite adverse circumstances. “We have taken Uttar Pradesh out of the BIMARU category and placed it on the path of becoming a major contributor to the country’s economy,” he said.

Appealing to all members, the Chief Minister said the Legislature is an important pillar of democracy and functions through meaningful discussion. He urged members of the opposition not to disrupt proceedings and to avoid unnecessary uproar.

“The government will accept valuable suggestions of every member and is always ready to take necessary steps in the interest of the state while discussing all issues,” he said.

He said the proceedings of the Legislature over the last nine years have set new records and expressed hope that the ongoing Budget Session will become a platform for members to raise public issues and contribute to further accelerating the pace of development in Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet Ministers Suresh Khanna, Swatantra Dev Singh and Rakesh Sachan, and Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh were present on the occasion.