UP Presents First-Ever Economic Survey, Eyes $1 Trillion Economy

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday presented the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the state legislature, marking the first time the state has released an annual economic survey on the lines of the Union government’s practice.

The document outlines a high growth roadmap aimed at taking Uttar Pradesh towards a $1 trillion economy and projects sustained momentum in investment, infrastructure and industrial expansion.

According to the survey, the state’s Gross State Domestic Product has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 10.8 percent, rising from Rs 13.30 lakh crore in 2016-17 to Rs 30.25 lakh crore in 2024-25. The economy is projected to touch Rs 36 lakh crore in 2025-26. The report said industrial investment proposals in the state have crossed Rs 50 lakh crore, reflecting rising investor interest.

The survey attributes the growth momentum to what the government terms the “Triple S” guarantee of safety, stability and speed. Officials said the policy framework has improved law and order, ensured policy continuity and enabled faster approvals through digital platforms such as Nivesh Mitra, helping improve the state’s investment climate.

The document also cited memorandums of understanding worth Rs 2.94 lakh crore signed at the World Economic Forum 2026 as an indication of growing global interest in Uttar Pradesh.

On infrastructure, the survey said Uttar Pradesh is emerging as the country’s expressway hub, with 22 expressways planned, including seven operational and three under construction. The state has the largest rail network in the country and is expanding its aviation footprint with a target of 24 airports. This includes five international airports, among them the upcoming Jewar International Greenfield Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The industrial and technology sector has seen a sharp expansion, with the number of registered factories doubling to over 30,000. The survey recorded a 25 percent growth in gross value added in the industrial sector, the highest among major states. Sector-specific hubs are being promoted, with Lucknow positioned as an artificial intelligence centre, Kanpur as a drone hub and Noida as a major IT and electronics cluster.

In agriculture, Uttar Pradesh continues to lead in the production of food grains, sugarcane, potatoes and milk. The survey said sugarcane payments to farmers have doubled over the years and the irrigated area has expanded to 2.76 crore hectares. The state is also preparing to introduce its first Seed Policy to improve productivity and crop quality.

On public finances, the survey noted that the state budget has more than doubled in nine years to Rs 8.33 lakh crore for 2025-26. The state’s own tax revenue has increased 2.5 times to Rs 2.09 lakh crore. The debt to GSDP ratio stands at 28 percent, lower than the national average, indicating fiscal discipline, the report said.

The document also highlighted gains in human development indicators. Per capita income in Uttar Pradesh has doubled to Rs 1,09,844 in 2024-25 and is projected to rise to Rs 1,20,000 in 2025-26. The state has issued 5.46 crore Ayushman Bharat cards and opened 10.22 crore Jan Dhan accounts, the highest in the country.

The survey underlined the state’s improving performance in exports and digital governance. Uttar Pradesh has moved from seventh to fourth position in the Export Preparedness Index 2024 and ranks first among landlocked states. The state has also topped the e-Prosecution ranking and implemented direct benefit transfers for 3.12 crore PM-Kisan beneficiaries.

On energy transition, the report said the share of solar power in the state’s total installed capacity has increased from 23 percent to 27 percent. In urban development, the creation of the Lucknow State Capital Region and plans for 100 new townships have been outlined to manage rapid urbanisation, with the urban population projected to rise to 35.8 percent by 2046.

Officials said institutionalising the annual Economic Survey will help bring transparency to Uttar Pradesh’s economic planning and provide a data-backed framework for policy making as the state pursues its long-term growth targets.