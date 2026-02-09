Bastar Transforming From Red Corridor To Cultural Hub: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah |

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Monday that Bastar, the tribal heartland of Chhattisgarh once synonymous with Maoist violence and the so-called Red Corridor, is experiencing a dramatic transformation into a vibrant centre of culture, tradition, and tribal pride.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-day 'Bastar Pandum' —a grand tribal cultural festival that brought together nearly 55,000 artists—HM described the change as a “paradigm shift” in the region’s identity. He declared with confidence that Left Wing Extremism (LWE) would be completely eradicated from Bastar by March 31, 2026. In a direct appeal, he urged the remaining Maoists to surrender their weapons, abandon violence, and integrate into the national mainstream, emphasising that the government is ready to facilitate their rehabilitation.

He asserted that the long shadow of Maoist insurgency, which had suppressed Bastar’s rich artistic, social, and cultural traditions for decades, is finally lifting. “Bastar’s identity is defined not by violence, but by its magnificent culture,” he said, adding that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, this heritage is set to gain widespread global recognition. The massive participation in Bastar Pandum itself stood as a powerful symbol of the region’s resilience and cultural revival, the HM said.

Praising the coordinated efforts of the Chhattisgarh government and security forces, Shah revealed that nearly 90 per cent of Bastar is already free from Maoist influence. To celebrate and honour this cultural resurgence, he announced a special gesture: the top three winners in each of the festival’s 12 cultural categories will be invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan to showcase their art and share a meal with the President of India.

“Bastar has become a symbol of the future, not fear,” Shah emphasised. “We want the identity of our tribal brothers and sisters to be associated with rich cultural tradition, not with explosions and violence.” While reiterating the government’s preference for peace, surrender, and rehabilitation, he issued a firm warning that those who continue targeting schools, hospitals, and civilians would face a resolute response from the security forces in the same language ultras understood. He particularly stressed the need to rescue and reintegrate young tribal girls currently in Maoist ranks, insisting they deserve to live full, free lives.

Drawing parallels with the global failure of Maoist ideology in countries such as Colombia, Peru, and Cambodia, Shah pointed out that such movements have historically delivered only destruction and devastation. In conclusion, he outlined an ambitious five-year development roadmap for the seven districts of the Bastar division, with the clear goal of making it India’s most developed tribal-dominated region.