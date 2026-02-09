 Punjab And Haryana High Court Evacuated After Hoax Threat
A bomb threat email prompted the evacuation of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh on Monday. A similar alert was received at Panchkula district courts. Bomb squads and sniffer dogs were deployed, but searches found nothing suspicious, and the threats were later declared hoaxes.

Rajesh Moudgil Updated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 11:10 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court received a bomb threat triggering an evacuation and search operation, here on Monday.

Stating that while the entire high court complex was evacuated, the threat subsequently turned out to be a hoax.

Meanwhile, a similar threat was also received at the district courts, Panchkula, near here following which bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs were deployed though nothing suspicious was found during the search.

It may be recalled it was the second time that the high court and said district had received such threat emails. Besides, several schools in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh had also received similar emails of bomb threats in the past few weeks, though the same had also turned out to be a hoax.

