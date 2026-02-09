Punjab And Haryana High Court Evacuated After Hoax Threat |

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court received a bomb threat triggering an evacuation and search operation, here on Monday.

Stating that while the entire high court complex was evacuated, the threat subsequently turned out to be a hoax.

Meanwhile, a similar threat was also received at the district courts, Panchkula, near here following which bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs were deployed though nothing suspicious was found during the search.

It may be recalled it was the second time that the high court and said district had received such threat emails. Besides, several schools in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh had also received similar emails of bomb threats in the past few weeks, though the same had also turned out to be a hoax.