 Haryana News: Terror Accused Stabbed To Death By Fellow Inmate Inside Faridabad Jail
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana News: Terror Accused Stabbed To Death By Fellow Inmate Inside Faridabad Jail

Haryana News: Terror Accused Stabbed To Death By Fellow Inmate Inside Faridabad Jail

Police said on Monday that the undertrial, Abdul Rehman, a native of Milkipur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad district was fatally hit to death by another prisoner with a ``stone'' like object, by Arun Chaudhary, who was recently transferred to Neemka jail from Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Abdul Rehman |

Chandigarh: An undertrial prisoner who was an accused in a case related to an alleged conspiracy to carry out an explosion in Ayodhya, was reportedly ``stabbed'' to death by a fellow inmate in Faridabad’s Neemka jail late on Sunday night.

Police said on Monday that the undertrial, Abdul Rehman, a native of Milkipur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad district was fatally hit to death by another prisoner with a ``stone'' like object, by Arun Chaudhary, who was recently transferred to Neemka jail from Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said that both these prisoners, who were lodged in the same cell, allegedly got into an altercation during which Arun fatally hit Rehman with a sharp-edged weapon. Police further held that an investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident which led to the altercation and ascertain the weapon.

Read Also
Punjab Shocker: Law Student Shoots Classmate Dead In Tarn Taran, Then Attempts Suicide; Chilling...
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Bastar Transforming From Red Corridor To Cultural Hub: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Bastar Transforming From Red Corridor To Cultural Hub: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Mumbai News: NCLT Dismisses Petition Against United Church Trust, Cites Lack Of Locus And Mala Fide Intent By Petitioners
Mumbai News: NCLT Dismisses Petition Against United Church Trust, Cites Lack Of Locus And Mala Fide Intent By Petitioners
Political Realignment In Bhiwandi Ahead Of Mayoral Poll As Konark Vikas Aghadi Registers Bloc
Political Realignment In Bhiwandi Ahead Of Mayoral Poll As Konark Vikas Aghadi Registers Bloc
Mumbai News: RPF Clears Encroachment Outside Tilak Nagar Station After Commuter Flags Issue On X
Mumbai News: RPF Clears Encroachment Outside Tilak Nagar Station After Commuter Flags Issue On X

The jail officials held that Rehman who was allegedly involved in a conspiracy to carry out a blast in Ayodhya, was arrested by a joint team of Gujarat police and Haryana police from Pali village near Faridabad in March, 2025 and he had been in judicial custody since June, 2025.

According to police, two mobile phones were recovered from his possession which had some incriminating videos which had also been shared with a terror outfit. The police also accused Rehan of having links with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bastar Transforming From Red Corridor To Cultural Hub: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Bastar Transforming From Red Corridor To Cultural Hub: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
South Asia's First Integrated Resort Cinnamon Life In Colombo Adopts UPI For Indian Travelers
South Asia's First Integrated Resort Cinnamon Life In Colombo Adopts UPI For Indian Travelers
Punjab And Haryana High Court Evacuated After Hoax Threat
Punjab And Haryana High Court Evacuated After Hoax Threat
Haryana News: Terror Accused Stabbed To Death By Fellow Inmate Inside Faridabad Jail
Haryana News: Terror Accused Stabbed To Death By Fellow Inmate Inside Faridabad Jail
Punjab News: College Student Kills Fellow Woman Classmate, Shoots Himself, Critical | VIDEO
Punjab News: College Student Kills Fellow Woman Classmate, Shoots Himself, Critical | VIDEO