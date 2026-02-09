Haryana News: Terror Accused Stabbed To Death By Fellow Inmate Inside Faridabad Jail

Abdul Rehman |

Chandigarh: An undertrial prisoner who was an accused in a case related to an alleged conspiracy to carry out an explosion in Ayodhya, was reportedly ``stabbed'' to death by a fellow inmate in Faridabad’s Neemka jail late on Sunday night.

Police said on Monday that the undertrial, Abdul Rehman, a native of Milkipur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad district was fatally hit to death by another prisoner with a ``stone'' like object, by Arun Chaudhary, who was recently transferred to Neemka jail from Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said that both these prisoners, who were lodged in the same cell, allegedly got into an altercation during which Arun fatally hit Rehman with a sharp-edged weapon. Police further held that an investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident which led to the altercation and ascertain the weapon.

Also Watch:

The jail officials held that Rehman who was allegedly involved in a conspiracy to carry out a blast in Ayodhya, was arrested by a joint team of Gujarat police and Haryana police from Pali village near Faridabad in March, 2025 and he had been in judicial custody since June, 2025.

According to police, two mobile phones were recovered from his possession which had some incriminating videos which had also been shared with a terror outfit. The police also accused Rehan of having links with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.