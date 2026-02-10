 NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 807 Missing Persons In Delhi In First Two Weeks Of January 2026
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 807 Missing Persons In Delhi In First Two Weeks Of January 2026

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance after reports said 807 people, including 191 minors, went missing in Delhi in early January 2026. Calling it a potential human rights violation, the commission issued notices to the Delhi Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

Updated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 12:24 AM IST
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that 807 people went missing in the national capital during the first two weeks of January 2026, as per the Delhi Police data. | X @India_NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that 807 people went missing in the national capital during the first two weeks of January 2026, as per the Delhi Police data. They include 191 minors and 616 adults. The Police has traced 235 people and 572 remain untraced so far.

Notices Issued for Detailed Report Within Two Weeks

The Commission has observed that the contents of news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

According to the media report, carried on 5th February 2026, a total 24,508 people were reported missing in Delhi in 2025. Among them, sixty per cent were women. The police could trace 15,421 missing people while 9,087 cases are still unresolved. The data has also highlighted the risk being faced by teenagers as more than 5,000 teenagers, of which about 3500 were girls, had gone missing every year since 2016.

