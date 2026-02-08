UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Addresses All-Party Meeting At Vidhan Bhavan

ANI

Lucknow: The Budget Session of the State Legislature will begin from 9 February (Monday). Prior to this, an all-party meeting was held on Sunday under the chairmanship of Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana.

Chief Minister and Leader of the House Yogi Adityanath also participated in the meeting. While requesting that the proceedings of the House be conducted smoothly, he urged the leaders of opposition parties to raise issues related to the public in the House and, through healthy discussion on these issues, cooperate with the government in accelerating the development of the state.

In this all-party meeting organized at the Vidhan Bhavan regarding the conduct of the Assembly session, Leader of the House Yogi Adityanath said, “There should be healthy discussion in the House. Healthy discussion leads to the development of the state and the resolution of public problems. As public representatives, there should be smooth discussion in the House on every issue related to public interest. All members should ensure that no kind of disruption arises in the conduct of the House”.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana also sought the cooperation of all members for the smooth functioning of the House.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party President and Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, Nishad Party President and Cabinet Minister Dr. Sanjay Nishad, Congress leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, Nishad Party’s Ramesh Singh, Lok Dal’s Rajpal Baliy an, Apna Dal’s Ramnivas Verma, among others.