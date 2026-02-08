UP: Tragic Electrocution Claims Lives Of Two Schoolgirls In Basti Amid Alleged Power Department Negligence

Tragedy struck in Basti district when two school-going girls died after receiving a severe electric shock, reportedly due to exposed live wires near their home. | Representational Image

Basti: Tragedy struck in Basti district when two school-going girls died after receiving a severe electric shock, reportedly due to exposed live wires near their home. The incident occurred in Madanpur Bazar area late Saturday afternoon, plunging the community into grief and anger over alleged negligence by the electricity department.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the girls were playing outside when they accidentally came into contact with a live electric cable lying exposed on a street pole. The shock was so intense that both girls collapsed immediately. Neighbours rushed them to a nearby health center, but doctors declared them dead on arrival. Families and local residents vehemently protested, accusing the power department of failing to maintain safe electrical infrastructure despite repeated complaints.

“This tragedy could have been avoided if authorities had acted on earlier warnings,” said one angry resident. Locals blocked the road demanding justice, compensation, and a thorough probe into the deaths.

Police registered a case and are investigating the circumstances, while district officials have reportedly promised an inquiry and immediate action against responsible officials. The incident has renewed calls for urgent repair of hazardous electrical installations across the district to prevent such avoidable deaths.