RRB Section Controller 2026 Admit Card Out At rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Details Here

RRB Section Controller 2026 Admit Card Out | Canva

RRB Section Controller Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) issued the RRB Section Controller Admit Card on their official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. Aspirants for this competitive railway examination should obtain their hall passes before the exam date.

To download the hall ticket, aspirants must check in with their registration number or roll number, as well as their password or date of birth.

RRB Section Controller Admit Card 2026: How to download?

To download the RRB Section Controller admit card 2026, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the section “CEN 04/2025 (Section Controller)” and then click on the “Downloading E-Call Letter for CBT Exam” link.

Step 3: After this, the candidate login page will open on the new page.

Step 4: Next, enter the details such as registration number and password, and finish the captcha verification.

Step 5: Now, the RRB Section Controller hall ticket 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the RRB Section Controller admit card 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

RRB Section Controller Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned

The RRB Section Controller Hall Ticket 2026 will carry essential information that candidates must verify carefully. These details include the candidate’s name, registration and roll number, parents’ names, date of birth, exam date and timing, exam centre address and centre code, space for signature and fingerprint, invigilator’s signature space, and important exam-day instructions printed on the admit card.

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026: Exam dates

The RRB Section Controller exam will be administered via Computer-Based Test (CBT) on February 11 and 12, 2026. This recruitment aims to fill 368 Section Controller positions.