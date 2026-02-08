 AAI Southern Region Recruitment 2026: Syllabus And Question Weightage For Junior & Senior Assistant Out; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAAI Southern Region Recruitment 2026: Syllabus And Question Weightage For Junior & Senior Assistant Out; Here's How To Download

AAI Southern Region Recruitment 2026: Syllabus And Question Weightage For Junior & Senior Assistant Out; Here's How To Download

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), Southern Region, has released the syllabus and exam weightage for the Computer-Based Online Test on aai.aero for direct recruitment of ex-servicemen and civilians. The drive aims to fill 119 posts across Junior and Senior Assistant roles. Eligible candidates aged 18–30 years can check the syllabus online.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
AAI Recruitment 2026 | aai.aero

AAI Recruitment 2026: The Airports Authority of India (AAI), Southern Region, has released the syllabus and question weightage for the Computer-Based Online Test on the official website of AAI at aai.aero. The recruiting procedure aims to fill vacancies by undertaking direct recruitment of ex-servicemen and civilians in various departments.

AAI Recruitment 2026: How to access the syllabus?

To access the syllabus, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AAI at aai.aero.

FPJ Shorts
AAI Southern Region Recruitment 2026: Syllabus And Question Weightage For Junior & Senior Assistant Out; Here's How To Download
AAI Southern Region Recruitment 2026: Syllabus And Question Weightage For Junior & Senior Assistant Out; Here's How To Download
Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur To Tie The Knot In Mumbai In March, Nearly Two Months After Confirming Their Relationship?
Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur To Tie The Knot In Mumbai In March, Nearly Two Months After Confirming Their Relationship?
Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Seen Flying Kites After ICC T20 World Cup Snub; Netizens Recall His Mocking 'Plane' Gesture vs India - Video
Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Seen Flying Kites After ICC T20 World Cup Snub; Netizens Recall His Mocking 'Plane' Gesture vs India - Video
'Borrowed ₹30,000 From Mom': 30-Year-Old Unemployed Bengaluru Woman Shares Monthly Expense
'Borrowed ₹30,000 From Mom': 30-Year-Old Unemployed Bengaluru Woman Shares Monthly Expense

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Careers' option.

Step 3: After this, click on the 'Updated On 06-02-2026' option under the syllabus.

Step 4: Now, applicants can choose the required syllabus from the provided vacancy syllabus option.

Step 5: Next, the syllabus will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the syllabus and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the syllabus

AAI Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 119 posts in the organisation. The post-wise distribution is as follows:

• Junior Assistant (Fire Service) - SRD (For Ex-servicemen): 73

• Junior Assistant (Office): 2

Read Also
UHSR B.Sc Nursing Third Semester Examination 2025 Result Out At uhsr.ac.in; Check Details Here
article-image

• Senior Assistant (Electronics): 25

• Senior Assistant (Accounts): 19

Read the official notification here

AAI Recruitment 2026: Age limit

Candidates must be between 18 and 30 years of age as on December 20, 2023, with upper age relaxation available for reserved and special categories as per government norms. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates are eligible for a 3-year relaxation, while SC/ST candidates get 5 years. Ex-servicemen are entitled to age relaxation equal to their length of service plus three years. PwBD candidates with at least 40% disability can avail up to 10 years’ relaxation.

Additional relaxations apply to widows, divorced or judicially separated women, and employees of the Airports Authority of India. Age, qualification and experience will be calculated as on December 20, 2023, and only the date of birth mentioned in the matriculation certificate will be accepted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AAI Southern Region Recruitment 2026: Syllabus And Question Weightage For Junior & Senior Assistant...
AAI Southern Region Recruitment 2026: Syllabus And Question Weightage For Junior & Senior Assistant...
Mumbai: ₹58-Crore SIES Trust Cheating Case Stuck As FIR Goes Missing, IO Skips Court Notices
Mumbai: ₹58-Crore SIES Trust Cheating Case Stuck As FIR Goes Missing, IO Skips Court Notices
UHSR B.Sc Nursing Third Semester Examination 2025 Result Out At uhsr.ac.in; Check Details Here
UHSR B.Sc Nursing Third Semester Examination 2025 Result Out At uhsr.ac.in; Check Details Here
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2 Tomorrow: Check When, Where To Watch, And Other Key Details Here
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2 Tomorrow: Check When, Where To Watch, And Other Key Details Here
Air Force Agniveer 01/2027 Recruitment: Application Process Closes Today; Check Details Here
Air Force Agniveer 01/2027 Recruitment: Application Process Closes Today; Check Details Here