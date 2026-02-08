 UHSR B.Sc Nursing Third Semester Examination 2025 Result Out At uhsr.ac.in; Check Details Here
Pt. B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHSR), Rohtak, has announced the B.Sc Nursing Third Semester Examination April 2025 results on uhsr.ac.in. Candidates can check and download their scorecards online. The university has also recently declared results for ANM, MPHW, BPT, B.Pharm and revised B.Sc Nursing exams conducted in 2025–26.

article-image
UHSR B.Sc Nursing Third Semester Examination 2025 Result Out: Pt. B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, has released the results of the B.Sc Nursing Third Semester Examination, April 2025, on the official website of UHSR at uhsr.ac.in. The result is for the students who took the exams.

UHSR Result 2026: How to download?

To download the UHSR B.Sc Nursing Third Semester Examination 2025 Result, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UHSR at uhsr.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'Examination' option and then from the drop-down box select 'Result.'

Step 3: After this, click on the 'Result Gazette of Bachelor of Science in Nursing Third Semester Examination April, 2025' link.

Step 4: Next, enter the details such as roll number and any other needed information.

Step 5: Now, the UHSR B.Sc Nursing Third Semester Examination 2025 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the UHSR result 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the result

article-image

UHSR Result 2026: Other exam results

Apart from the B.Sc Nursing IIIrd Semester result, Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHSR) has also announced several other results recently. These include the ANM Final Year (2021–22) Examination for June 2025, declared on February 6, 2026; the Multipurpose Health Workers (Male) Final (2021–22) Examination for June 2025, also released on February 6, 2026; BPT 1st to 4th Year Examinations held in January 2025, declared between February 5 and 6, 2026; the B.Pharm Third Semester Re-checking Result for May 2025, announced on February 3, 2026; and the revised B.Sc Nursing Fifth Semester Result for April 2025, released on February 3, 2026.

About the UHSR

Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHSR), Rohtak, Haryana, is a state university dedicated to medical and health science education, research, and training. Established in 2010, it governs and affiliates medical, dental, nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy, and allied health institutions across Haryana. UHSR conducts examinations, declares results, and ensures academic standards in healthcare education.

