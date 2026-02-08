Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2 Tomorrow: Check When, Where To Watch, And Other Key Details Here

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2 | AI

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: The first episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 was successfully conducted on February 6 at 10 am, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with students. Now, it's time for the second episode of the ninth edition of the programme, which is set to be held tomorrow, February 9, at 10 am.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: Where to watch?

The ceremony will be streamed on different channels, such as:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube page

2. Doordarshan (DD)

3. Ministry of Education's social media platforms

4. WAVES OTT

5. Amazon Prime Video

6. Jio Hotstar

7. ZEE5

8. Sony LIV

The audio platforms will broadcast Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 live.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Where is this programme conducted?

This year's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 will take place in various locations, such as:

1. Delhi

2. Coimbatore

3. Raipur

4. Dev Mogra

5. Gujarat

6. Guwahati, Assam

This seeks to cover the country's east, west, north, south, and centre.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: How many participated?

According to the official website, innovateindia1.mygov.in, a total of 4,50,13,379 participants have registered, including 4,19,14,056 kids, 24,84,259 teachers, and 6,15,064 parents.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Key Highlights of Episode 1

In Episode 1 of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged students to deal with exam-related stress with confidence and a positive attitude. Modi told parents and teachers not to compare children on the basis of their marks, saying that exams are not the only criterion for success. Modi emphasised the need for discipline, time management, and confidence, asking students to concentrate on learning and not on failure. Modi also talked about mental health, encouraging students to remain calm and compete with themselves rather than others.

About the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 is the ninth edition of the Prime Minister’s annual interactive programme, where PM Narendra Modi engages with students, parents and teachers to discuss exam stress, preparation strategies and overall well-being, aiming to promote a positive, stress-free learning environment nationwide.