Air Force Agniveer 01/2027 Recruitment: Application Process Closes Today; Check Details Here

Air Force Agniveer 01/2027 Recruitment | Indian Air Force's official website

Air Force Agniveer 01/2027 Recruitment: The Indian Air Force is going to close the online application portal for the recruitment of Agniveervayu Intake 01/2027 under the Agnipath Scheme today, February 8, 2026. Candidates can apply for the positions through the official recruitment portal. The total number of vacancies has not been announced.

Air Force Agniveer 01/2027 Recruitment: Important dates

The Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 01/2027 was issued on January 12th, 2026. The online application started the same day and ends today, February 8, 2026. The online test for Agniveervayu intake 01/2027 is scheduled to take place on March 30 and 31, 2026.

Air Force Agniveer 01/2027 Recruitment: Selection process and Application fees

The selection procedure begins with a written exam, followed by Phase II exams that assess physical fitness and adaptability. Candidates who pass these rounds will be called for document verification and a medical test, the final step in the recruiting process. For the written exam, aspirants can access their admit cards with their registered login IDs.

Direct link to read the official notification here

All applicants must pay the application cost of Rs 649 online only.

Air Force Agniveer 01/2027 Recruitment: Pay, Allowances and Allied Benefits

As per the official notice, under this Scheme, Agniveervayu will receive a monthly package of ₹30,000/- with a fixed annual increment. In addition, risk and hardship allowances (as applicable in the Indian Air Force), dress, and travel allowances will be provided. Perks such as rations, clothes, lodging, and Leave Travel Concession (LTC) will be supplied in accordance with existing rules.

Direct link to apply

Air Force Agniveer 01/2027 Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

They must have been born between January 1, 2006 and July 1, 2009. Only unmarried persons can apply for the Agniveervayu job. For educational requirements, aspirants must have completed Class 12 or have a recognised engineering diploma. The recruitment effort seeks unmarried individuals to fill Agniveervayu's roles.