 Russia University Knife Attack: All You Need To Know About 15-Year-Old Attacker, Four Indian Students Injured
Four Indian students were injured in a knife attack by a 15-year-old at a foreign students’ dormitory of State Medical University in Ufa, Russia. Two police officers were hurt during the arrest. One victim is critical. The Indian Embassy has termed the incident unfortunate and is coordinating with Russian authorities as a high-level probe continues.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
Russia University Knife Attack: Four Indian students were injured after a knife attack by a teenager at State Medical University in Ufa, a dormitory in Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic, triggering concern among Indian authorities and prompting a high-level probe by local officials. The attack has led to a high-level probe as emergency services rushed to the spot to deal with the situation.

All you need to know about the attacker

The attacker, a 15-year-old boy armed with a knife, entered a dormitory housing foreign students and stabbed several residents before police arrived. He resisted arrest, during which two police officers were injured, and also allegedly inflicted injuries on himself.

Local media reports, citing the Baza Telegram channel, claimed that the teenager may have links to the banned neo-Nazi group National Socialism/White Power (NS/WP) Crew and that he shouted nationalist slogans related to the Holocaust during the attack. Social media has also circulated images of a swastika drawn on a dormitory wall, allegedly using the victims’ blood, though authorities have not officially confirmed these claims.

According to medical sources, one of the injured is in a serious condition, while the others are being treated for moderate injuries. The young attacker has been hospitalised in a serious condition at a local children’s hospital.

Police Injured in Arrest Scuffle; Indian Embassy Assures Help to Victims

“The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj General Irina Volk told RTVI.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow has termed the attack “unfortunate” and said that it is in touch with the Russian authorities. The Indian Embassy further said that consular officials from Kazan are on their way to Ufa to assist the injured Indian nationals and their families.

