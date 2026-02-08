Brahmins Back In Political Focus As Parties Rework Social Math In UP Ahead Of 2027 |

Lucknow: Caste arithmetic has returned to the centre of political strategy in Uttar Pradesh with parties recalibrating their outreach to Brahmin voters ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The renewed focus on upper caste outreach has been led by the Bahujan Samaj Party, with BSP supremo Mayawati pitching Brahmins as a decisive social group in the party’s bid to regain lost ground.

At a recent review meeting with party office bearers, Mayawati reiterated that the BSP was the true well wisher of the Brahmin community and asked workers to intensify outreach among Savarna voters. BSP leaders believe support from upper castes had played a key role in the party’s past electoral successes and could once again be crucial for Mission 2027.

The recalibration comes after the BSP’s disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha elections. Mayawati had fielded several Muslim candidates but later acknowledged that the party did not receive the expected support from Muslim voters. She had said ticket distribution would be done more cautiously in future. The party now appears to be reworking its social coalition with Brahmins at the centre of its fresh outreach plan.

The controversy around the web series Ghooskhor Pandit has added momentum to the renewed political courting of Brahmins. Mayawati publicly criticised the title and content of the series, calling it an insult to the Brahmin community, and demanded a ban. She said that in recent times, not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in films and web content, Brahmins were being portrayed in a derogatory manner, including as corrupt priests. BSP leaders say the stand is aimed at sending a clear message that the party would raise its voice against any attempt to malign the community. BJP leaders have also voiced concern over what they described as selective and derogatory portrayal of Brahmins in popular content, with some calling for responsible depiction and action against content that hurts social sentiments.

The political churn over the issue spilled onto the streets in Agra, where BJP leaders and workers staged a semi nude protest against the film title, alleging that it insulted Brahmin sentiments and hurt religious dignity. The protesters raised slogans demanding action against the filmmakers and the removal of promotional material linked to the project. Police intervened to manage the situation and ensured that law and order was maintained in the area.

Over the past month, Mayawati has spoken about Brahmin issues on three occasions. On January 15, she had said that Brahmins want respect, not symbolic gestures. A day before the review meeting, she again targeted the web series, calling it derogatory to the community. On Saturday, she told party workers that the BSP was aware of the alleged tactics and conspiracies of rival parties and was countering them on the ground. She said large scale organisational changes had been made to strengthen the party and that Mission 2027 would be pursued on the lines of Mission 2007 to form a full majority government and establish rule of law.

Targeting the BJP government, Mayawati alleged that policies against SC, ST and OBC reservations were affecting recruitment and promotions for these communities. She said the Uniform Civil Code had become a new cause of social tension instead of promoting social harmony due to flawed policies. She accused governments at the Centre and in states of playing politics in the name of caste and religion instead of focusing on public interest issues, which, she said, was fuelling social bitterness.

Political observers say the renewed spotlight on Brahmin outreach signals a broader churn in Uttar Pradesh politics as parties attempt to rebuild winning social coalitions ahead of 2027, with caste equations once again shaping campaign strategies and political messaging.