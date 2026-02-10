 UP: Five Family Members, Including Children, Found Dead In Suspected Poisoning Case In Mathura Village
Five members of a family were found dead after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance in Khapparpur village of Mathura district, police said. A suicide note and a message written on the wall stating the act was voluntary were recovered. The victims included a farmer, his wife and their three children. Police have launched an investigation.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Five members of a family were found dead after allegedly consuming poisonous substance in Khapparpur village under Mahavan tehsil of Mathura district on Monday. | Representational Image

Lucknow: Five members of a family were found dead after allegedly consuming poisonous substance in Khapparpur village under Mahavan tehsil of Mathura district on Monday, police said.

Deceased Identified

The deceased were identified as 35-year-old farmer Manish, his wife Seema, their two daughters Hani and Priyanshi, and their two-year-old son Pankaj.

Police said the family was living in a separate house in the village. Manish was married to Seema about eight years ago and she was a resident of Madnai Sadabad. Manish had two brothers who live in separate houses in the same village.

Forensic Investigation Launched

On receiving information, local police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. All the bodies were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. A suicide note was recovered from the house. Police also found a message written on a wall inside the house which read that the family was ending their lives of their own will.

Senior police officers reached the village and reviewed the situation. Forensic teams collected samples from the house as part of the investigation.

The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be established. Police are questioning family members and neighbours to piece together the events that led to the deaths.

Father Expresses Shock

Seema’s father Vijendra also reached the village after getting information about the deaths of his daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. He told reporters that he had met the family a day earlier and there were no visible signs of distress. However, he said that Manish had been having a dispute with his brother Billu for some time. Police said all angles are being probed and further investigation is underway.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

