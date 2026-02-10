 Budget Session 2026: Om Birla To Not Attend Lok Sabha Until No-Confidence Motion Disposed - Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBudget Session 2026: Om Birla To Not Attend Lok Sabha Until No-Confidence Motion Disposed - Report

Budget Session 2026: Om Birla To Not Attend Lok Sabha Until No-Confidence Motion Disposed - Report

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has reportedly decided not to occupy the Speaker’s Chair until the no-confidence motion against him is discussed and disposed of. Congress has accused him of partisan conduct during the Budget Session. The motion, signed by 120 opposition MPs, is expected to be taken up on March 9.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla | File

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has reportedly decided not to occupy the Speaker’s chair until the no-confidence motion moved against him is discussed and disposed of in the House. Congress has submitted a notice seeking his removal from the post, according to a News18 report.

The party has accused Birla of repeated partisan conduct during the ongoing Budget Session. Congress has alleged that he denied Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi an opportunity to speak and ordered the suspension of opposition MPs.

Earlier in the day, Congress’ Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, submitted the notice invoking Article 94(c) of the Constitution, which provides for the removal of the Speaker.

Notice Signed By 120 MPs

FPJ Shorts
PAK Vs USA: Babar Azam Smashes 17 From 21-Run Over Against Mumbai-Born Harmeet Singh In ICC T20 WC26 Clash
PAK Vs USA: Babar Azam Smashes 17 From 21-Run Over Against Mumbai-Born Harmeet Singh In ICC T20 WC26 Clash
Mumbai Flower Show 2026: Western Railway Bags 4 Trophies For Floral Displays At BMC Exhibition
Mumbai Flower Show 2026: Western Railway Bags 4 Trophies For Floral Displays At BMC Exhibition
Goldman Sachs Forecasts Robust 6.9% GDP Growth For India In 2026, Highlights Boost From US Trade Deal And Urban-Rural Demand Recovery
Goldman Sachs Forecasts Robust 6.9% GDP Growth For India In 2026, Highlights Boost From US Trade Deal And Urban-Rural Demand Recovery
Mumbai News: Western Railway Extends Weekly Bandra Terminus–Okha Special Trains Until End Of March; Check Details
Mumbai News: Western Railway Extends Weekly Bandra Terminus–Okha Special Trains Until End Of March; Check Details

The motion has been signed by 120 opposition MPs. It cites Birla’s alleged failure to act against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over unsubstantiated remarks against Congress women MPs, along with the suspension of eight opposition members.

Congress MP and Chief Whip K Suresh submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on behalf of several opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the DMK. However, TMC MPs did not sign the notice.

Reportedly, the Speaker has taken what is being described as a moral position to convey a message to the opposition that any notice expressing a lack of confidence in the Chair should be addressed and concluded without delay.

It is also reported that the rules state that the Speaker should not be in the Chair while the motion is being discussed. However, Birla has decided not to attend proceedings starting today.

When Will Discussion On No-Confidence Motion Take Place?

The discussion on the no-confidence motion is expected to take place on the first day of the second half of the Budget Session, scheduled to commence from March 9.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Budget Session 2026: Om Birla To Not Attend Lok Sabha Until No-Confidence Motion Disposed - Report
Budget Session 2026: Om Birla To Not Attend Lok Sabha Until No-Confidence Motion Disposed - Report
Indian Airlines Served 352 Show Cause Notices By DGCA Over Last 2 Years, Reveals Civil Aviation...
Indian Airlines Served 352 Show Cause Notices By DGCA Over Last 2 Years, Reveals Civil Aviation...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
‘Status Of The Book’: Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Reaction Amid Row Over Unpublished Memoir
‘Status Of The Book’: Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Reaction Amid Row Over Unpublished Memoir