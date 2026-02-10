Budget Session 2026: Om Birla To Not Attend Lok Sabha Until No-Confidence Motion Disposed - Report

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla | File

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has reportedly decided not to occupy the Speaker’s chair until the no-confidence motion moved against him is discussed and disposed of in the House. Congress has submitted a notice seeking his removal from the post, according to a News18 report.

The party has accused Birla of repeated partisan conduct during the ongoing Budget Session. Congress has alleged that he denied Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi an opportunity to speak and ordered the suspension of opposition MPs.

Earlier in the day, Congress’ Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, submitted the notice invoking Article 94(c) of the Constitution, which provides for the removal of the Speaker.

Notice Signed By 120 MPs

The motion has been signed by 120 opposition MPs. It cites Birla’s alleged failure to act against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over unsubstantiated remarks against Congress women MPs, along with the suspension of eight opposition members.

Congress MP and Chief Whip K Suresh submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on behalf of several opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the DMK. However, TMC MPs did not sign the notice.

Reportedly, the Speaker has taken what is being described as a moral position to convey a message to the opposition that any notice expressing a lack of confidence in the Chair should be addressed and concluded without delay.

It is also reported that the rules state that the Speaker should not be in the Chair while the motion is being discussed. However, Birla has decided not to attend proceedings starting today.

When Will Discussion On No-Confidence Motion Take Place?

The discussion on the no-confidence motion is expected to take place on the first day of the second half of the Budget Session, scheduled to commence from March 9.