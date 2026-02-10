 Delhi Civic Apathy: Youth Dies Falling Into Open Drain In Rohini Days After Biker In Janakpuri Construction Pit - VIDEO
A young man died after falling into an open drain in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 32 on Tuesday evening, News18 reported. The incident occurred near the Mahashakti Kali Temple when he slipped into the deep drain while walking. A rescue operation was launched, but authorities later confirmed his death. Further details are awaited.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Rohini: A young man died after falling into an open drain in Delhi’s Rohini on Tuesday evening, according to News 18. The incident took place in Rohini Sector 32, near Mahashakti Kali Temple.

According to officials, the youth slipped into a deep drain while walking on the road. Authorities promptly launched a rescue operation and later confirmed that the youth had died. Details regarding the recovery of the body have not been reported yet.

The deceased has been identified as Birju Kumar (30), a resident of Bihar, who worked as a labourer. He reportedly died after falling into a sewer built on DDA land.

The incident comes just days after a man working at a private bank’s call centre died when his motorcycle reportedly fell into a pit dug for construction work by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area.

The excavation site reportedly lacked barricades, warning signs, reflectors or lighting. A sub-contractor linked to the project, Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, has been arrested and booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to police, Prajapati was among those who knew that Dhyani’s motorcycle had plunged into the pit but chose not to inform the authorities.

Biker Death Case: 3 Delhi Jal Board Engineers Suspended As Rider Dies After Falling In Construction...
article-image

Weeks earlier, a 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, drowned after his car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site in Noida’s Sector 150 in mid-January.

