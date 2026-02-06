Biker Death Case: 3 Delhi Jal Board Engineers Suspended As Rider Dies After Falling In Construction Pit In Janakpuri

3 Delhi Jal Board Engineers Suspended As Rider Dies After Falling In Construction Pit | X

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government on Friday (February 6) suspended three Delhi Jal Board (DJB) engineers in connection with the death of a biker in the Janakpuri area. The announcement in this regard was made by Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.

The biker, identified as 25-year-old Kamal, fell into a construction pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board. The officials suspended by the government are an executive engineer, an assistant engineer, and a junior engineer.

The minister also stated that action would be taken against the company involved in executing the project. Verma further promised compensation to the victim’s family by the DJB.

#WATCH | Janakpuri, Delhi | A biker dies allegedly due to falling into a pit. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7kja0wll1M — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2026

“We are suspending three officers—executive engineer, assistant engineer, and junior engineer. It was the duty of the three officers to monitor the progress of the work ongoing here,” Singh said, as quoted by PTI.

Notably, the work has been underway at the site for the past three months, but the pit was dug on Thursday.

#WATCH | Janakpuri, Delhi | Kamal Dhyani's motorbike recovered from the pit where he fell last night, and succumbed. https://t.co/pdXyhZZaLd pic.twitter.com/5RmESBrSAq — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2026

The incident took place on late Thursday night, when Kamal was returning home from work. He was employed at a private bank’s call centre. After receiving information, the police reached the spot on Friday morning and recovered the body from inside the pit along with the damaged two-wheeler.

The incident sparked outrage among locals, who demanded justice for Kamal.

A high-level inquiry has reportedly been ordered by the government to probe the matter.

The incident took place days after a 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, drowned after his car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site in Noida’s Sector 150 in mid-January this year.