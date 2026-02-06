Illegal Coal Mine Blast In Meghalaya Kills 18; Two Owners Arrested

Rescue operations underway at Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills coal mine blast site | ANI

Meghalaya Police have arrested two owners of an illegal rat-hole coal mine in the East Jaintia Hills district after a dynamite blast inside the mine killed at least 18 people and injured another on Thursday. The explosion occurred during coal extraction, where dynamite is commonly used to break rocks.

The arrests come amid continuing search and rescue operations at the site, involving teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The incident has once again brought the spotlight on illegal coal mining in the state and the repeated risks it poses to workers’ lives.

Local mine owners held, more arrests likely

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said the two arrested mine owners are local residents. He added that the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely in connection with the case.

“The arrested owners of the mine are locals. We are likely to make some more arrests in connection with the case,” the SP said.

Following instructions from Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, ministers Lahkmen Rymbui and Wailadmiki Shylla were on their way to the site of the blast to assess the situation. The state government has also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

Sangma had directed the police to take strict action against those responsible and issued a warning against indulging in illegal coal mining activities. “There will be no compromise when it comes to the safety of lives,” he said, adding that accountability will be fixed.

A familiar tragedy in Meghalaya’s coal belt

This is not the first time Meghalaya has witnessed such a deadly mining accident. The state has a long and troubling history of mishaps linked to illegal coal mining. In 2018, at least 15 miners were trapped nearly 370 feet inside an illegal coal mine. Despite rescue efforts lasting more than two months and involving multiple agencies, including the Indian Navy, only two bodies could be recovered.

The repeated nature of these accidents raises serious questions about enforcement and governance. While inquiries are routinely ordered after tragedies, illegal mining continues to thrive, often at the cost of human lives.

High daily wages, sometimes as much as Rs 2,000 per day, continue to draw workers, particularly from neighbouring Assam, to these dangerous mines. For many, the financial lure outweighs the known risks, reflecting a grim choice between livelihood and safety.

Ban ignored, lives continue to be lost

In 2014, the National Green Tribunal imposed a ban on rat-hole coal mining and the transportation of coal in Meghalaya, citing unregulated and unsafe mining practices. Despite the ban, illegal mining has continued unabated, exposing workers to hazardous conditions and weak safety measures.

The latest blast underlines a harsh reality: regulatory bans alone are not enough if enforcement remains ineffective. Each such incident not only claims lives but also exposes the systemic failure to curb illegal mining activities.

As rescue teams continue their operations and the inquiry begins, the state faces mounting pressure to move beyond warnings and post-incident action. Without sustained enforcement and accountability, tragedies like this risk becoming an accepted and repeated cost of inaction.