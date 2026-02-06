HAL To Bid For Fifth-Generation Fighter Jet Manufacturing, Even If Dropped From Prototype Race | Sourced

State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has made it clear that it will compete for the licence manufacturing of India’s indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), even if its consortium is not shortlisted in the initial screening to build prototypes.

HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil said the company has not yet received any official communication on the outcome of the screening process. He stressed that AMCA is a long-term, decade-long programme and that missing out on the prototype phase would not shut HAL out of the project when manufacturing begins around 2035.

Sunil told The Indian Express that HAL would bid when fresh tenders are floated for licence manufacturing of the aircraft, regardless of the outcome of the first stage. According to him, not being part of prototype development does not disqualify the company from participating in large-scale production later.

Prototype phase not the endgame for HAL

Sunil underlined that exclusion from stage one building five AMCA prototypes should not be seen as exclusion from the programme itself. Manufacturing, he pointed out, is a separate stage that will open up later, and HAL intends to be firmly in the race.

The shortlisting process for the AMCA project, which attracted bids from seven consortia comprising public and private sector firms, is still incomplete. While technical evaluations have reportedly narrowed the field to three consortia, financial evaluations based on cost bids are still underway.

The consortia shortlisted after this process will be tasked with building five AMCA prototypes and one structural test specimen, a crucial step before the aircraft enters production.

Long timelines, steady confidence

Reflecting the long gestation period of the programme, Sunil said HAL has not factored AMCA into its 10-year revenue projections. This signals a cautious but confident approach, with the company banking on existing and upcoming programmes for growth in the near to medium term.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, HAL said it has a robust confirmed order book that provides strong revenue visibility up to 2032. It also highlighted a healthy production and execution pipeline that ensures business continuity over the next several years.

HAL said it is simultaneously advancing multiple strategic projects, including the Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH), LCA Mk-2 and the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS). These programmes are expected to enter production after 2032 and further strengthen HAL’s technological base.

LCA Mk-1A deliveries nearing resolution

Addressing concerns over delays in delivering the Light Combat Aircraft Mk-1A to the Indian Air Force (IAF), Sunil said five aircraft are fully ready for delivery within the current financial year.

These aircraft, he said, already include all major capabilities such as radar integration, Electronic Warfare suites, ASTRA and ASRAAM missiles, and smart bombs. Only minor software upgrades related to certain radar tests and a specific missile trial are pending and are expected to be completed in the coming months.

In addition to these five jets, nine more aircraft are ready with HAL but are awaiting engine deliveries. Another 10 aircraft are currently in various stages of production.

Taken together, HAL’s comments signal that while competition for AMCA prototypes may be intense, the company is positioning itself for the more decisive battle of manufacturing India’s first indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet, where experience, scale and execution will matter the most.