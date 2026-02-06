 VIDEO: '9-Month Closure Of Key Tourist Spots After Pahalgam Terror Attack Hits Kashmir Economy,' Says CM Omar Abdullah
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly that the nine-month closure of Doodhpathri, Tosamaidan and Yousmarg after the Pahalgam terror attack has badly hurt Kashmir’s tourism economy, affecting guides, ponywalas and small businesses, with talks underway to reopen the sites.

Vidhi Santosh MehtaUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah | ANI

The prolonged closure of key tourist destinations in Kashmir following last year’s Pahalgam terror attack has severely impacted the local economy and livelihoods dependent on tourism, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a question by MLA Saif-ud-Din Bhat, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Tourism portfolio, said that the popular tourist destinations of Doodhpathri, Tosamaidan and Yousmarg in central Kashmir have remained closed to tourists for nearly nine months due to security considerations.

Security concerns keep destinations shut

The three destinations were closed after the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed. Following the attack, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the shutdown of 48 out of 87 tourist destinations across the Valley for a comprehensive security audit.

While several locations were later reopened as the security situation improved, Doodhpathri, Tosamaidan and Yousmarg continue to remain out of bounds for tourists. The Chief Minister informed the House that the decision to reopen these destinations does not lie with the Tourism Department alone, as it involves broader security assessments.

Livelihoods under strain, youth hit hardest

Omar Abdullah acknowledged that the extended closure has had a direct and adverse effect on the local economy, particularly on those whose livelihoods are tied to tourism. He said ATV operators, vehicle owners, ponywalas, guides, stall owners and other stakeholders have been badly affected.

The government also admitted that the closures have caused distress among local youth, many of whom had taken loans from financial institutions to run tourism-related businesses in these areas. With no tourists and no clear timeline for reopening, financial pressure on these families has continued to mount.

Push for reopening gains momentum

While stressing that security remains paramount, the Chief Minister indicated that the government recognises the urgency of reopening the closed destinations. “The time has come to reopen the closed tourist destinations,” he said, adding that discussions with the Government of India are currently underway.

Omar Abdullah told the Assembly that he plans to raise the issue with the Union Home Minister during his upcoming visit to Jammu and Kashmir, signalling a political push to balance security concerns with economic revival.

Tourism sector seeks confidence boost

Tourism stakeholders across Jammu and Kashmir have been demanding the reopening of all tourist destinations shut after the Pahalgam attack. They argue that reopening these areas is crucial not only for livelihoods but also to restore tourist confidence and reinforce the message that Kashmir remains a safe destination.

Also Watch:

Recent spells of snowfall in the upper reaches and tourist areas have led to a revival of winter tourism in the Valley. Stakeholders are hopeful that this momentum, if supported by reopening key destinations, could help revive Kashmir’s tourism sector in the aftermath of last year’s attack.

