 Video: Man Crushed To Death After Truck Container Falls Off Truck In Gujarat’s Valsad
In a tragic incident, a man sitting inside a makeshift structure was crushed to death after a container fell off a truck in Gujarat’s Valsad on Friday. According to reports, the incident took place near a construction site in the Pardi area of Valsad.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 07:40 PM IST
article-image

Chilling CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced on social media, showing the truck losing control and veering off the highway. The container can be seen falling from the vehicle onto one of the structures.

Footage from a nearby office captured a man cleaning his cellphone when he noticed the truck speeding dangerously close to him. He quickly moved aside as the container toppled, causing the office furniture to shake upon impact. The building narrowly escaped being hit.

Officials said labourers at the construction site were eating inside the structure when the container fell. While some managed to run to safety, one worker could not escape in time and was crushed beneath it.

article-image

Police reached the spot and used a crane to remove the fallen container.

“A truck carrying a container was turning onto a dirt road when the driver lost control, causing the container to fall off. An investigation has been launched,” an official said.

