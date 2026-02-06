 India Successfully Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable Agni-3 Missile From Odisha
India successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable Agni-3 ballistic missile from Odisha, validating its operational readiness and technical performance. With a strike range of up to 3,500 kilometres, the missile remains a crucial part of India’s deterrence strategy. Officials said the launch highlights the country’s continued focus on strengthening strategic defence capabilities.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
India on Thursday successfully test-fired the intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-3 from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha, officials confirmed. The launch validated all key operational and technical parameters, reinforcing confidence in the missile’s performance.

The test was carried out under the supervision of the Strategic Forces Command, the body responsible for managing and operating India’s strategic nuclear arsenal.

Agni-3 is a nuclear-capable missile with a strike range of around 3,000 to 3,500 kilometres, allowing India to target critical locations deep within adversary territory. Defence officials noted that the successful launch once again demonstrated the system’s reliability and operational preparedness.

While India has recently tested several missiles from the Agni series, including upgraded versions, Agni-3 continues to play a vital role in the country’s strategic deterrence framework. Its proven track record makes it a key component of India’s defence capabilities.

Technically, Agni-3 is a two-stage ballistic missile powered by solid fuel. The first stage propels the missile during the initial phase of flight, after which the second stage ignites to carry it further toward its designated target. This configuration helps maintain stability and enhances accuracy throughout the trajectory.

The latest test underscores India’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its strategic defence systems and maintain readiness in an evolving security environment.

