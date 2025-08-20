India Successfully Test-Fires 'Agni 5' Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile In Odisha's Chandipur

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni-5’ from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters and was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.

According to reports, the Agni-5 is a nuclear-armed ballistic missile created by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It stands as the most sophisticated weapon within the Agni family, a collection of ground-to-ground ballistic missiles that constitute the foundation of India's terrestrial nuclear deterrence capability.

The Agni-5 features Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) capability. This technology enables one missile to transport several nuclear warheads, with each warhead capable of being directed towards separate targets, substantially enhancing its strategic impact.