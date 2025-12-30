Rajasthan Mandates Free Treatment For Acid Attack Victims In Private Hospitals | representative pic

Jaipur: As per the new guideline issued by the medical and health department of Rajasthan, the acid attack victims will now get free treatment in private hospitals as well.

The guideline issued by the principal secretary of the medical and health department provides for strict legal action in case the hospital refuses to treat such a victim. The circular issued by the department refers to two Supreme Court orders that mandated treatment for acid attack victims.

“All hospitals, whether they are government or private, will have to provide free treatment to acid attack victims. In case the hospital does not have the facilities to treat such patients, the hospital will have to give first aid, and a certificate will be issued in the name of the patient to help him get the free treatment in another hospital,” said the guideline.

The patient will be provided all other amenities, including a bed, medicine, and food, free of cost along with the treatment and even the reconstructive surgery if needed.