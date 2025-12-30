 E-Rickshaw Driver Sets Vehicle Ablaze Outside Bajaj Showroom Over Mileage Issue In Rajasthan's Jodhpur - VIDEO
HomeIndiaE-Rickshaw Driver Sets Vehicle Ablaze Outside Bajaj Showroom Over Mileage Issue In Rajasthan's Jodhpur - VIDEO

E-Rickshaw Driver Sets Vehicle Ablaze Outside Bajaj Showroom Over Mileage Issue In Rajasthan's Jodhpur - VIDEO

Frustrated by a sharp drop in mileage, e-rickshaw driver Mohan Solanki set his electric vehicle on fire outside a Bajaj showroom in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. He alleged the mileage fell from 174 km to 70–74 km per charge, while the company denied defects and rejected replacement demands.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
A dramatic protest unfolded on Monday when an e-rickshaw driver, Mohan Solanki, allegedly set his electric vehicle on fire outside a Bajaj showroom on Fifth Road in Jodhpur, citing persistent issues with declining mileage. Solanki reportedly poured petrol on the e-rickshaw and ignited it, while his brother recorded the act live on video.

According to local sources, Solanki had been raising complaints over the vehicle’s mileage for several weeks. Notably, on December 14, he had taken the e-rickshaw to the showroom by tying it to a donkey, drawing public attention to his grievance.

Solanki had purchased the e-rickshaw 17 months ago for Rs 5 lakh, paying Rs 70,000 as a down payment. The remaining amount was to be paid in 48 monthly instalments of Rs 10,655, of which he has paid 14 so far. At the time of purchase, the company had claimed the vehicle would deliver a mileage of 180 kilometres on a single charge.

However, Solanki alleged that while the vehicle initially delivered up to 174 kilometres, its mileage dropped sharply over the past month to just 70–74 kilometres, resulting in a shortfall of nearly 100 kilometres.

The showroom management refuted the claims, stating that the e-rickshaw’s mileage was within standard limits and alleged that undue pressure was being created for a replacement. Meanwhile, Solanki’s wife broke down in tears at the scene as the vehicle was set ablaze.

