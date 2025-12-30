Couple Caught In Compromising Position After Hindu Activists Barge Into Ghaziabad Hotel; Video Of High-Voltage Drama Surfaces

Couple Caught In Compromising Position After Hindu Activists Barge Into Ghaziabad Hotel (Screengrab) | X

Members of Hindu activists barged into a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Tuesday (December 30). The couple was caught in a compromising position inside a cabin of the hotel. When the mob pulled the couple out of the cabin, the girl was in a semi-naked condition.

The incident, which took place in the Modinagar area of the district, was caught on camera and the video surfaced online. The viral clip shows the mob thrashing the youth and asking for his name and Aadhaar card.

Video of The Incident:

जिला गाजियाबाद।



थाना क्षेत्र मोदीनगर का वीडियो वायरल।



हिंदू संगठन के कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक होटल रेस्टोरेंट में पहुंच।



हिंदू कपल को किया बेज्जत लड़के की,की पिटाई।



हिंदू संगठन अब तक हिंदू मुस्लिम लव जिहाद के मामलों में तो पड़ता हुआ हमने देखा था लेकिन हिंदू युवक युवती को बेज्जत… pic.twitter.com/UFb4iRAXa8 — Shakti Singh/शक्ति सिंह (@singhshakti1982) December 30, 2025

The man identified himself as Lakshaya. However, the activists kept slapping him and asking him about his Aadhaar card. The man could be heard saying, "Rishabh bhaiya, aap toh jaante ho mujhe" (Rishabh bhaiya, you know me). The reason as to why the Hindu activists barged into the hotel and attacked the couple is not known.

Ghaziabad police have taken cognisance of the viral video. "In connection with the aforementioned case, the Station House Officer of Modinagar has been directed to conduct an investigation and take necessary legal action," the DCP Rural, Ghaziabad, said in an X post.

उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में थाना प्रभारी मोदीनगर को जांच कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही करने हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — DCP RURAL COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPRuralGZB) December 30, 2025

Couple Caught Kissing In MP's Chhatarpur:

In another incident, A young couple was seen performing obscene acts on a moving bike in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. A video was recorded by a passerby and soon went viral on social. In the viral video, the couple could be seen kissing, with the boy moving his head backward while holding the girl, possibly kissing her. The girl is seen wearing a stole around her. The incident took place near Matguwan area, which is part of the Sagar-Kanpur Highway.

