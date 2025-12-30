 Couple Caught In Compromising Position After Hindu Activists Barge Into Ghaziabad Hotel; Video Of High-Voltage Drama Surfaces
Couple Caught In Compromising Position After Hindu Activists Barge Into Ghaziabad Hotel; Video Of High-Voltage Drama Surfaces

Hindu activists barged into a hotel in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar area, dragging out a couple from a cabin and assaulting the man, while the woman was semi-naked. The incident was caught on video and went viral. The reason for the attack remains unclear. Ghaziabad police have taken cognisance and ordered an investigation with appropriate legal action.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
Couple Caught In Compromising Position After Hindu Activists Barge Into Ghaziabad Hotel (Screengrab) | X

Members of Hindu activists barged into a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Tuesday (December 30). The couple was caught in a compromising position inside a cabin of the hotel. When the mob pulled the couple out of the cabin, the girl was in a semi-naked condition.

The incident, which took place in the Modinagar area of the district, was caught on camera and the video surfaced online. The viral clip shows the mob thrashing the youth and asking for his name and Aadhaar card.

The man identified himself as Lakshaya. However, the activists kept slapping him and asking him about his Aadhaar card. The man could be heard saying, "Rishabh bhaiya, aap toh jaante ho mujhe" (Rishabh bhaiya, you know me). The reason as to why the Hindu activists barged into the hotel and attacked the couple is not known.

Ghaziabad police have taken cognisance of the viral video. "In connection with the aforementioned case, the Station House Officer of Modinagar has been directed to conduct an investigation and take necessary legal action," the DCP Rural, Ghaziabad, said in an X post.

In another incident, A young couple was seen performing obscene acts on a moving bike in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. A video was recorded by a passerby and soon went viral on social. In the viral video, the couple could be seen kissing, with the boy moving his head backward while holding the girl, possibly kissing her. The girl is seen wearing a stole around her. The incident took place near Matguwan area, which is part of the Sagar-Kanpur Highway.

