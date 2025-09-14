 Couple Caught Kissing On Moving Bike In MP’s Chhatarpur, Passerby Riding Behind Records Video
After the video was shared online, it spread quickly, drawing attention from many people.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A young couple was seen performing obscene acts on a moving bike in broad daylight.

A video was recorded by a passerby, which is now widely circulating on social media. In the video, the couple can be seen kissing, with the boy moving his head backward while holding the girl, possibly kissing her. The girl is seen wearing a stole around her.

According to information, the incident took place near Matguwan area, which is part of the Sagar-Kanpur Highway.

According to local sources, the couple was riding a bike while showing inappropriate behavior openly in public. Another person, who was traveling on a bike behind them, recorded the entire incident on his phone. After the video was shared online, it spread quickly, drawing attention from many people.

Local residents have expressed their worry over such acts being done openly on busy roads.

They said this kind of behavior is not acceptable and is against the law. Many people demanded that the police take strict action against the couple to stop such incidents in the future.

So far, the police have not shared any official statement about the matter, but people are expecting a proper investigation. This incident has raised questions about public safety and the need for stricter rules to stop immoral activities in public places.

Authorities are urged to take quick action to maintain law and order in the area.

