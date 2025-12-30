MP News: ₹25 Lakh Looted From Farmer After Miscreants Threw Chilli Powder In His Eyes In Ashoknagar

MP News: Farmer Robbed Of ₹25 Lakh After Chili Powder Attack By Miscreants In Ashoknagar | AI

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Three unidentified miscreants snatched ₹25 lakh from a farmer after throwing chili powder in his eyes in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar.

According to reports, the farmer, Lakhbinder, had borrowed money from his relative, Jajji, a resident of Rampura Mohalla. He had to repay Rs 24 lakhs to Jajji and Rs 1 lakh to another person.

The amount was packed in two bags, wrapped in a towel, and placed at the front of his motorcycle. Around 1 am, after riding a short distance from his home, the farmer realized he had forgotten his mobile phone and turned back. When he was returning, three miscreants standing by the roadside stopped him and inquired about a nearby field.

During the conversation, one of the miscreants, who had a packet in his hand, suddenly lunged forward and threw chilli powder in the farmer's eyes. The farmer tried to save the bag, but another miscreant snatched it and fled.

After the robbery, the farmer kept shouting for help on the road for a long time. Some people passed by, but reportedly did not assist him. Later, a villager noticed the injured farmer and informed his family. He was rushed to the district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Kotwali Police Station in-charge Ravi Pratap Singh Chauhan and Dehat Police Station in-charge Bhuvanesh Sharma reached the spot with their police teams. Chili powder mixed with water was also found at the scene.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused.