 MP News: 4 Dead & 12 Injured After Trax Cruiser, Carrying Family To Prayagraj For 'Asthi Visarjan', Hits Container Truck On Near Maihar NH-30
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 4 Dead & 12 Injured After Trax Cruiser, Carrying Family To Prayagraj For 'Asthi Visarjan', Hits Container Truck On Near Maihar NH-30

MP News: 4 Dead & 12 Injured After Trax Cruiser, Carrying Family To Prayagraj For 'Asthi Visarjan', Hits Container Truck On Near Maihar NH-30

A Trax Cruiser carrying about 20 people collided with a container truck on NH-30 near Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, killing four and injuring 12. Victims were traveling to Prayagraj for the Magh Mela. Two died on the spot, one en route, and another during treatment. Police attribute the crash to speeding and negligence and are searching for the fleeing truck driver.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Trax Cruiser Hits Container Truck On NH-30 Near Maihar; Four Dead, 12 Seriously Injured |

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific accident was reported near Maihar, along NH-30, after a speeding Trax Cruiser rammed into a container truck on Monday night. Four people, including three of a family, died and nearly 12 people sustained injuries.

The big joint family was on their way to immerse ashes of their beloved one in Prayagraj.

According to reports, the accident occurred near Tilora village. The container truck driver fled the scene after the accident. Reportedly, the Trax Cruiser was carrying approximately 20 people. They were all traveling from Katni to Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) to immerse ashes of a family member.

Read Also
MP News: IAS Officer Slaps Youth For Urinating Near Narmada River; Netizens React After Video Goes...
article-image

Dhonga Patel (50) and the Trax driver, Jitendra Pyasi (24), died on the spot. Another woman died on the way to Katni, and one more succumbed to injuries during treatment at Maihar Civil Hospital.

FPJ Shorts
Income Tax Alert: 70 Lakh ITRs Still Pending, December 31 Deadline To Revise Tax Returns Looms
Income Tax Alert: 70 Lakh ITRs Still Pending, December 31 Deadline To Revise Tax Returns Looms
FPJ Dialogue: 'Thackeray Brothers’ Union Has Won Hearts; Electoral Success Will Follow', Says Uddhav Sena MP Arvind Sawant
FPJ Dialogue: 'Thackeray Brothers’ Union Has Won Hearts; Electoral Success Will Follow', Says Uddhav Sena MP Arvind Sawant
Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: Sreeleela Gets Mobbed By Fans At Tirumala Temple - Watch Video
Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: Sreeleela Gets Mobbed By Fans At Tirumala Temple - Watch Video
President Droupadi Murmu Urges Tribal Youth To Preserve Culture While Embracing Modern Education
President Droupadi Murmu Urges Tribal Youth To Preserve Culture While Embracing Modern Education

Police have registered a case against the absconding driver and initiated an investigation. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was caused by speeding and negligence.

Read Also
MP News: Woman's Naked Body Found At Farm House In Gwalior; Sexual Assault Before Murder Suspected
article-image

According to the doctors, 12 people sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment in district hospitals, while families of the victims are awaiting updates.

Twelve others sustained serious injuries, including Jagdish Patel, Ramsahay Patel, Ram Pratap Patel, Mango Bhai Patel, Shyam Sundar Patel, Om Patel, Krishna Patel, Satya Prakash Patel, Satyabhan Patel, Santlal Patel, Satyam Patel, and Ramprata Patel.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 4 Dead & 12 Injured After Trax Cruiser, Carrying Family To Prayagraj For 'Asthi Visarjan',...

MP News: 4 Dead & 12 Injured After Trax Cruiser, Carrying Family To Prayagraj For 'Asthi Visarjan',...

MP News: IAS Officer Slaps Youth For Urinating Near Narmada River; Netizens React After Video Goes...

MP News: IAS Officer Slaps Youth For Urinating Near Narmada River; Netizens React After Video Goes...

MP News: Woman's Naked Body Found At Farm House In Gwalior; Sexual Assault Before Murder Suspected

MP News: Woman's Naked Body Found At Farm House In Gwalior; Sexual Assault Before Murder Suspected

MP News: Thieves Break Into Army Jawan’s House In Jabalpur, Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen; CCTV...

MP News: Thieves Break Into Army Jawan’s House In Jabalpur, Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen; CCTV...

MP News: 18-Year-Old Stabbed To Death While Eating 'Golgappe' In Jabalpur

MP News: 18-Year-Old Stabbed To Death While Eating 'Golgappe' In Jabalpur