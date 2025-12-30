MP News: 4 Dead & 12 Injured After Trax Cruiser, Carrying Family To Prayagraj For 'Asthi Visarjan', Hits Container Truck On Near Maihar NH-30

MP News: Trax Cruiser Hits Container Truck On NH-30 Near Maihar; Four Dead, 12 Seriously Injured |

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific accident was reported near Maihar, along NH-30, after a speeding Trax Cruiser rammed into a container truck on Monday night. Four people, including three of a family, died and nearly 12 people sustained injuries.

The big joint family was on their way to immerse ashes of their beloved one in Prayagraj.

According to reports, the accident occurred near Tilora village. The container truck driver fled the scene after the accident. Reportedly, the Trax Cruiser was carrying approximately 20 people. They were all traveling from Katni to Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) to immerse ashes of a family member.

Dhonga Patel (50) and the Trax driver, Jitendra Pyasi (24), died on the spot. Another woman died on the way to Katni, and one more succumbed to injuries during treatment at Maihar Civil Hospital.

Police have registered a case against the absconding driver and initiated an investigation. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was caused by speeding and negligence.

According to the doctors, 12 people sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment in district hospitals, while families of the victims are awaiting updates.

Twelve others sustained serious injuries, including Jagdish Patel, Ramsahay Patel, Ram Pratap Patel, Mango Bhai Patel, Shyam Sundar Patel, Om Patel, Krishna Patel, Satya Prakash Patel, Satyabhan Patel, Santlal Patel, Satyam Patel, and Ramprata Patel.