MP News: Woman's Naked Body Found At Farm House In Gwalior; Sexual Assault Before Murder Suspected

MP News: Unclothed Body Of A Woman Found In Gwalior, Police Suspect Sexual Assault | Representative image.

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A naked body of a woman was found at a farm house in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Monday night. The woman was killed after being struck on the head with a heavy weapon.

The body was found inside a farm house in Narayan Vihar, under the jurisdiction of Gola Ka Mandir police station. Upon receiving the information, police, a forensic team, and a dog squad reached the spot. The woman’s body was found unclothed, raising suspicion of sexual assault prior to the murder.

The deceased woman has not yet been identified, but her age is estimated to be between 25 and 35 years. Police did not find any identification documents near the body. Police estimate that the body may be a day old.

Gola Ka Mandir police are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed near the crime scene to identify the unknown woman. The confirmation of murder and rape will only be possible after the post-mortem report is received.

Additional SP Anu Beniwal said that the police station received information that the body of an unknown woman was found lying in the bushes of Narayan Vihar colony. Upon receiving the information, she reached the spot with her team.

Beniwal said, "The woman was murdered with a heavy weapon to the head. It is possible that the woman was also sexually assaulted. We are reviewing CCTV footage near the crime scene to establish the deceased's identity."