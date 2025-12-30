 MP News: IAS Officer Slaps Youth For Urinating Near Narmada River; Netizens React After Video Goes Viral
A video from Madhya Pradesh shows an IAS officer slapping a youth for urinating near the Narmada river and threatening an elderly man who questioned the lack of toilets. The incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with some supporting river cleanliness while others criticise the officer’s conduct and selective action, saying many illegal activities near the river go unnoticed.

Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video-- showing an IAS officer slapping a youth for allegedly urinating near the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh, is going viral on social media.

In the video, the IAS officer is seen scolding the youth and slapping him, asking angrily, “Is the Narmada river for urinating?” The youth appears scared and does not respond much during that time.

During the argument, an elderly man standing nearby was also being questioned, he intervenes and tries to explain the situation. He tells the officer that this happens because there are no proper public toilets nearby.

The IAS officer is then heard responding, again in anger, saying, “So what, will you do it in the Narmada?”

He can also be heard threatening the elderly man, saying, “Jitne bahar dikh rahe ho na, utna hi andar gaad dunga,”

The video has been widely shared on social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions. While some users say that protecting the cleanliness of the holy river is important, many others have criticised the officer, saying that such issues are highlighted seriously while many other illegal activities and violations like sand mining near the Narmada river often go unnoticed or unchecked.

So far, there has been no official statement from the administration regarding the incident.

