MP News: Farmers Block NH-552 Near Sheopur Over Fertiliser Shortage; FIR Filed Against 12 Including Farmer Leaders |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in the district are enraged due to a shortage of urea fertiliser, leading to a protest and blockade of National Highway-552 for nearly an hour on Monday.

According to reports, the blockade took place over not receiving fertilser even 20 days after sowing wheat. The administration managed to clear the blockade through negotiations, but the problem remains unresolved.

Among 2200 token holders, only 1000 received fertiliser; the remaining farmers were sent home with the assurance that they would receive fertiliser soon after further supplies arrived.

Notably on December 22, the marketing federation distributed tokens to approximately 2200 farmers, who were given fertiliser tokens. However, when farmers arrived again on Monday to collect their allotted fertiliser, they were informed that there was a shortage. Following this, the farmers became enraged and blocked the highway.

Upon receiving information about the blockade, SDM Gagan Meena, Deputy Collector Sanjay Jain, SDOP Rajiv Gupta, and Tehsildar Manisha Mishra arrived at the spot with a large police force. The SDM took charge of the distribution by opening three counters at the marketing federation and cleared the blockade.

District Marketing Officer Sheopur Satyendra Singh has filed an FIR at the Kotwali police station against Youth Congress District President Rambharat Meena, Kisan Congress District President Jaswant Meena, and 10-12 others for inciting farmers, threatening the warehouse in-charge, verbally abusing officials, and blocking the Sheopur-Shivpuri road.