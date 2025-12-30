 MP News: Farmers Block NH-552 Near Sheopur Over Fertiliser Shortage; FIR Filed Against 12 Including Farmer Leaders
Farmers protesting a urea shortage blocked National Highway-552 in Sheopur for about an hour after not receiving fertilizer 20 days after wheat sowing. Of 2,200 token holders, only 1,000 received fertilizer. Officials negotiated and cleared the blockade. An FIR was registered against local Congress leaders and others for inciting farmers and blocking the road.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Farmers Block NH-552 Near Sheopur Over Fertiliser Shortage; FIR Filed Against 12 Including Farmer Leaders |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in the district are enraged due to a shortage of urea fertiliser, leading to a protest and blockade of National Highway-552 for nearly an hour on Monday.

According to reports, the blockade took place over not receiving fertilser even 20 days after sowing wheat. The administration managed to clear the blockade through negotiations, but the problem remains unresolved.

article-image

Among 2200 token holders, only 1000 received fertiliser; the remaining farmers were sent home with the assurance that they would receive fertiliser soon after further supplies arrived.

Notably on December 22, the marketing federation distributed tokens to approximately 2200 farmers, who were given fertiliser tokens. However, when farmers arrived again on Monday to collect their allotted fertiliser, they were informed that there was a shortage. Following this, the farmers became enraged and blocked the highway.

article-image

Upon receiving information about the blockade, SDM Gagan Meena, Deputy Collector Sanjay Jain, SDOP Rajiv Gupta, and Tehsildar Manisha Mishra arrived at the spot with a large police force. The SDM took charge of the distribution by opening three counters at the marketing federation and cleared the blockade.

District Marketing Officer Sheopur Satyendra Singh has filed an FIR at the Kotwali police station against Youth Congress District President Rambharat Meena, Kisan Congress District President Jaswant Meena, and 10-12 others for inciting farmers, threatening the warehouse in-charge, verbally abusing officials, and blocking the Sheopur-Shivpuri road.

