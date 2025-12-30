MP News: 30-Yo Man Shot To Death Over Long-Standing Land Feud In Chhatarpur; Heavy Police Deployed As Family Protests With Body

MP News: 30-Year-Old Man Killed Over Long-Standing Land Feud In Chhatarpur, Family Protests With Body; Police Teams Deployed Heavily |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man was shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Monday over a long-standing land dispute.

According to reports, the incident unfolded in Kota village, under the Rajnagar police station area, where the deceased Santosh Patel was shot right in his chest.

Carried the injured on bike for 18kms

After being shot, Santosh's family members rushed him to the district hospital, located about 18 kilometers away, on a motorcycle. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Long-standing land dispute

According to officials, tensions had been ongoing between the Patel and Thakur families over a land dispute. The deceased's family members alleged that more than half a dozen accused were involved in the incident.

They claimed that the accused had earlier fired shots near their homes, with complaints made to the police in the past, but no action was taken, which emboldened the accused.

Family staged protest

Enraged by the protest, the family members staged a protest at Chhatrasal Chowk with the body. Upon receiving information, SP Agam Jain and CSP Arun Kumar Soni arrived and pacified the family members. The body was placed in the mortuary of the district hospital for post-mortem examination under police custody.

Family protests at Chhatrasal Chowk |

According to the family members, the accused were identified as Satyam Parmar, Bahadur Parmar, Goldie Parmar, Shivraj Singh, Natiraja, Meghnad Pal, and Arjun Bundela. The police have registered a case against all the accused and initiated an investigation.

Heavy police deployed

According to SP Agam Jain, a murder case has been registered against the accused based on the information provided by the victim's family. Teams have been deployed to arrest the accused and increase security amid the tension.

The police announced a bounty of ₹10,000 for the arrest of the accused. Eight police teams are formed for swift arrests of the accused. Three suspects are apprehended and are currently in police custody.