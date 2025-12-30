MP News: 3-Month-Old Girl Raped While Sleeping By Drunk Relative In Morena; Accused Held

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 3-month-old baby girl was raped while sleeping by drunk relative in Morena on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old man, who was under the influence of alcohol, picked up the baby on the pretext of feeding her, despite being stopped by family members.

The incident has been reported from the Station Road police station area of the district. The accused is a close family member and has been taken into custody by the police.

According to police officials, the accused lives in the same house as the victim’s family in a joint family setup.

The incident occurred around 12 noon when the baby was sleeping on a cot in the courtyard. The accused, who was under the influence of alcohol, picked up the child on the pretext of feeding her.

Family members, including the baby’s mother and grandmother, objected as the man was intoxicated, but he ignored them and took the child to a nearby room.

Shortly after, the family heard the baby crying and rushed to check. On being confronted, the accused fled from the spot.

The family immediately informed the police. A police team reached the location and rushed the baby to the district hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition is reported to be serious.

Police later formed a special team and arrested the accused. Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Pratap Singh confirmed that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.