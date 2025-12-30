MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Issues Notice To Real Estate Builders | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) issued notice to a real estate builder for constructing a building contrary to norms. The local body has warned Balaji Construction of initiating demolition proceedings of the building if its approval documents are not submitted within three days.

On the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Ramprakash Ahirwar, officials of the building section have taken a strict stance near the under-construction area in Polipathar.

After site inspection was done on December 27, serious irregularities have been found in the construction work. Shops are being constructed illegally on the place of stilt parking as per building permission. Prima facie, it was found that the retaining wall has been constructed by filling the drain land, which is a violation of drainage and government rules.

The actual condition of the construction on the spot was not found to be in accordance with the approved map. The Municipal Corporation has issued clear instructions to Balaji Construction. Construction work has been ordered to be stopped immediately.

The Revenue Department's demarcation form, actual site measurements and original building approval documents must be submitted to the office. If the documents are not submitted within the deadline, the construction will be considered illegal under the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act 1956 and will be demolished or other punitive action will be taken.

Balaji Construction will be responsible for this. The matter concerns posh areas like Polipathar where encroachment on drains could lead to waterlogging problems in the future. The Municipal Corporation has sought clarification in this regard.