 MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Issues Notice To Real Estate Builders
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Issues Notice To Real Estate Builders

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Issues Notice To Real Estate Builders

After site inspection was done on December 27, serious irregularities were found in the construction work. Shops are being constructed illegally in the place of stilt parking as per building permission. Prima facie, it was found that the retaining wall has been constructed by filling the drain land, which is a violation of drainage and government rules.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Issues Notice To Real Estate Builders | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) issued notice to a real estate builder for constructing a building contrary to norms. The local body has warned Balaji Construction of initiating demolition proceedings of the building if its approval documents are not submitted within three days.

On the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Ramprakash Ahirwar, officials of the building section have taken a strict stance near the under-construction area in Polipathar.

After site inspection was done on December 27, serious irregularities have been found in the construction work. Shops are being constructed illegally on the place of stilt parking as per building permission. Prima facie, it was found that the retaining wall has been constructed by filling the drain land, which is a violation of drainage and government rules.

Read Also
MP News: Woman's Naked Body Found At Farm House In Gwalior; Sexual Assault Before Murder Suspected
article-image

The actual condition of the construction on the spot was not found to be in accordance with the approved map. The Municipal Corporation has issued clear instructions to Balaji Construction. Construction work has been ordered to be stopped immediately.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai New Year 2026: Metro One To Run 28 Additional Late-Night Services On Versova–Ghatkopar Line
Mumbai New Year 2026: Metro One To Run 28 Additional Late-Night Services On Versova–Ghatkopar Line
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 30, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Prestige Tuesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 30, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Prestige Tuesday Weekly Draw
New Year's Eve 2025: Check What's Open, What's Closed In Mumbai
New Year's Eve 2025: Check What's Open, What's Closed In Mumbai
Mumbai Bus Tragedy: BEST Announces ₹2 Lakh Aid For Families Of Bhandup Accident Victims, Orders Inquiry
Mumbai Bus Tragedy: BEST Announces ₹2 Lakh Aid For Families Of Bhandup Accident Victims, Orders Inquiry

The Revenue Department's demarcation form, actual site measurements and original building approval documents must be submitted to the office. If the documents are not submitted within the deadline, the construction will be considered illegal under the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act 1956 and will be demolished or other punitive action will be taken.

Balaji Construction will be responsible for this. The matter concerns posh areas like Polipathar where encroachment on drains could lead to waterlogging problems in the future. The Municipal Corporation has sought clarification in this regard.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Issues Notice To Real Estate Builders

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Issues Notice To Real Estate Builders

Bhopal Power Cut December 31: Power Supply Will Be Affected In New Subhasha Nagar, Arjun Nagar &...

Bhopal Power Cut December 31: Power Supply Will Be Affected In New Subhasha Nagar, Arjun Nagar &...

MP News: Bhopal Set To Get Direct Flights To Navi Mumbai In IndiGo’s Next Phase

MP News: Bhopal Set To Get Direct Flights To Navi Mumbai In IndiGo’s Next Phase

MP News: 3-Month-Old Girl Raped While Sleeping By Drunk Relative In Morena; Accused Held

MP News: 3-Month-Old Girl Raped While Sleeping By Drunk Relative In Morena; Accused Held

MP News: ₹25 Lakh Looted From Farmer After Miscreants Threw Chilli Powder In His Eyes In...

MP News: ₹25 Lakh Looted From Farmer After Miscreants Threw Chilli Powder In His Eyes In...