Bhopal News: Moving Bulldozer Crashes Into College Bus On Bhadbhada Road, Driver Critically Injured | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major road accident on Bhadbhada Road on Monday evening left a college bus badly damaged and its driver critically injured after a moving bulldozer machine rammed into it during peak traffic hours, said Ratibad police. The mishap caused a traffic jam stretching nearly three km for several hours.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6:00 PM when the bulldozer, moving on a slope ahead of the bus, reportedly lost control and rolled backwards. Before the bus driver could take evasive action, the heavy machine smashed into the front portion of the bus, shattering the windshield and crushing the driver’s cabin.

Eyewitnesses said that, the impact was so severe that the driver was trapped inside the bus.. Local residents, along with police personnel, rushed to the spot and worked together to rescue the driver. The injured driver sustained serious injuries to his face and limbs and was immediately shifted to a private hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Police station in-charge Rashbihari Sharma said that at the time of the accident, the bus was returning to its college campus after dropping students at various locations across the city. Only two faculty members and support staff were on board, and all escaped unhurt.

TI Sharma further said that the collision caused heavy traffic congestion on the busy Bhadbhada Road stretch, disrupting vehicular movement during evening rush hour. Traffic police reached the scene promptly and deployed cranes to remove the damaged bus and bulldozer from the road. After nearly 30 minutes of clearance operations, traffic was restored to normal.

Police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the bulldozer losing control and to fix responsibility for the incident”, said TI