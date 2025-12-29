 MP News: 'Chahe Fufaji Rashtrapati Hi Kyu Na Ho': Gwalior ASP Anu Beniwal Strict Action Against Traffic Violators Goes Viral
A video of Gwalior ASP Anu Beniwal has gone viral after she strictly challaned a car driver who tried to use his political connections to avoid a fine. Stopping vehicles for violations like no number plates and illegal tints, she insisted, “Chahe fufaji Rashtrapati hi kyu na ho, challan to hoga hi.” Her firm action has drawn widespread attention online.

Monday, December 29, 2025
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing an adamant lady police officer refusing to go a traffic violator without challan has gone viral on social media. The video is from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Additional SP Anu Beniwal was seen scolding a car driver who tried to avoid a challan by claiming he was related to a BJP leader. She firmly said, “Tumhare fufa ji chahe President hi kyu na ho, challan to hoga hi” (Even if your uncle is the President, you will not leave without challan).

According to information, ASP Beniwal was conducting vehicle checking in the city for violations such as cars without number plates, illegal tinted windows, and carrying sticks or other prohibited items.

During one such check, a car with no number plate and dark tints was stopped. The driver also had a stick in the vehicle.

Despite the driver claiming political connections, ASP Beniwal refused to compromise and took action under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Her strict approach sends a message that traffic rules apply to everyone, regardless of status or influence.

During the drive, a total of 172 vehicles were challaned, and fines exceeding Rs. 86,000 were collected.

The officer’s firm stance is being widely appreciated on social media. Many netizens are praising her courage, while some are skeptical, saying that although she is strict now, she might not act the same in front of a powerful politician.

