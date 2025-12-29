MP News: 'Chahe Fufaji Rashtrapati Hi Kyu Na Ho': Gwalior ASP Anu Beniwal Strict Action Against Traffic Violators Goes Viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing an adamant lady police officer refusing to go a traffic violator without challan has gone viral on social media. The video is from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Additional SP Anu Beniwal was seen scolding a car driver who tried to avoid a challan by claiming he was related to a BJP leader. She firmly said, “Tumhare fufa ji chahe President hi kyu na ho, challan to hoga hi” (Even if your uncle is the President, you will not leave without challan).

Watch the video below :

According to information, ASP Beniwal was conducting vehicle checking in the city for violations such as cars without number plates, illegal tinted windows, and carrying sticks or other prohibited items.

Even if your uncle happens to be the President, the challan will still be issued.” — Gwalior ASP Anu Beniwal pic.twitter.com/llRWtw6Bex — Cross Town News (@CrossTownNews) December 29, 2025

During one such check, a car with no number plate and dark tints was stopped. The driver also had a stick in the vehicle.

Despite the driver claiming political connections, ASP Beniwal refused to compromise and took action under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Her strict approach sends a message that traffic rules apply to everyone, regardless of status or influence.

During the drive, a total of 172 vehicles were challaned, and fines exceeding Rs. 86,000 were collected.

Even if your uncle happens to be the President, the challan will still be issued.” — Gwalior ASP Anu Beniwal 🔥@GwaliorPolice pic.twitter.com/T2SInCbWEI — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) December 28, 2025

The officer’s firm stance is being widely appreciated on social media. Many netizens are praising her courage, while some are skeptical, saying that although she is strict now, she might not act the same in front of a powerful politician.