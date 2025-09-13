Bhopal Youth Duped Of ₹5 Lakh In Share Market Scam, Case Registered | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 5 lakh in the name of share market investment by cyber conmen. Acting on his complaint, Tila Jamalpura police registered a case of fraud and under the provisions IT Act against unidentified person.

According to police, fraud victim Harish Jaiswal, a resident of Ram Mandir area received a link on his mobile phone in January. He was added to a WhatsApp group after he clicked on the link.

The group members promised him high returns on stock market investments. Believing them, Harish transferred Rs 5 lakh through UPI into bank accounts provided by the accused.

After the transfer, his online account falsely showed Rs 14 lakh. However, when he tried to withdraw, he was told to deposit till his account balance reached Rs 20 lakh. On refusing, he was removed from the group.

Following his complaint, police traced transactions to some accounts of private banks and identified two suspects Harisingh and Datta who are currently being searched.