 VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Hot Air Baloon Catches Fire in Mandsaur
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Hot Air Baloon Catches Fire in Mandsaur; Security Took Charge Immediately |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's hot air balloon caught fire at Gandhisagar Forest Retreat in Mandsaur district.

CM boarded the balloon around 7 am with Mandsaur MP Sudhir Gupta a day after inagurating the fourth edition of the Gandhisagar Festival on Friday evening.

According to the reports, the balloon could not fly due to the wind speed of 20 km per hour.

During this, a fire broke out in balloon's lower part, which was extinguished by the employees present there and the trolley in which CM Yadav was riding, was handled by the security guards

Check out the video below:

Officials said that the safest time for balloon flights is between 6 and 7:30 am, when wind conditions are calm.

However, by the time the CM boarded, conditions had turned critical, which led to cancellation of the flight.

Later, Yadav assured everyone of his safety and praised Gandhisagar as a tourism hotspot.

He said,“Gandhi Sagar is like an ocean, it has rich wildlife and natural heritage. I stayed here overnight and enjoyed water activities. This is a paradise for tourists. Why go abroad when we have everything here?”

The Chief Minister also enjoyed a cruise on the Chambal backwaters and boating activities during his stay.

