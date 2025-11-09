 MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Tells Congress Leaders To Raise Issues At All Levels, Enforce Party Discipline
Rahul spent three hours with DCC presidents: one hour of physical training and two hours of academic sessions

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): During his two-day visit to Pachmarhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked party leaders to strengthen coordination and raise issues affecting common people at local, state and national levels.

Party leaders said Rahul met senior leaders one-on-one, listening to complaints, including concerns that the state party unit is working without proper coordination.

“It is time to work in real, not in reels,” Rahul said. He urged leaders to monitor SIR developments in state and ensure every step taken by the government is observed. He also emphasised coordination with district Congress committee (DCC) presidents to strengthen the party.

Rahul stressed that only good workers will remain in the party. “Whoever works according to party line will remain, those who think bigger than the party must leave,” he said. Senior leaders raised concern about wrongly chosen DCC presidents. Rahul responded that every leader’s performance will determine their place in the party.

Read Also
MP News: Panic Grips Passengers As Fire Erupts From Rewa - Bhopal Superfast Train Engine At Itarsi...
article-image

10 push-ups for reaching late in training

In a lighter moment highlighting camaraderie, Rahul arrived late to a session. Training head Sachin Rao enforced a humorous rule: latecomers must face “penal action.”

Rahul cheerfully complied, performing 10 push-ups in a white T-shirt and trousers, setting an example for district presidents. “We had a very good response from district presidents,” Rahul later said.

Rahul spent three hours with DCC presidents: one hour of physical training and two hours of academic sessions.

