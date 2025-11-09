MP News: Panic Grips Passengers As Fire Erupts From Rewa - Bhopal Superfast Train Engine At Itarsi Station |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic spread among passengers at Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi Railway Station after fire and smoke were seen emerging from the engine of Rewa-Bhopal Superfast Express.

According to information, the incident took place on Saturday morning around 6 am while Train No. 22146 was standing on Platform No. 2, ready for departure. The matter came to fore on Sunday morning.

The entire incident was captured in a video, which has gone viral on the social media. The video was captured by the passengers present near the burning engine which clearly shows dense smoke emerging from the same.

Check out the video below:

According to eyewitnesses, thick smoke began rising from the driver’s cab of the engine, resulting passengers to rush out of nearby coaches.

Railway employees and security personnel acted immediately, using fire extinguishers to douse the flames before they could spread further.

The loco pilot and on-duty staff were praised for their quick response, which prevented any major damage.

Officials advised passengers to stay away from the affected area, while efforts to cool the engine continued.

The damaged engine was detached and replaced with another one to ensure safe travel. As a result, the train departed nearly 30 minutes late from its scheduled time.

While the immediate cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, railway officials have launched an investigation to determine the reason behind the malfunction. The burnt engine has been moved to the Itarsi depot for inspection.